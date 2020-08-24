Online growth sees 16,000 new jobs for supermarket giant Tesco

UK supermarket giant Tesco announced Monday that it has created 16,000 jobs to support the strong growth of its online business, which is popular with consumers due to the pandemic.

The number one of the sector in the United Kingdom specifies in a press release that it will recruit in particular 10,000 people to prepare the orders as well as 3,000 drivers to deliver them.

Speaking on the announcement, Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO for UK & ROI explained the company growth.”Since the start of the pandemic, our colleagues have helped us to more than double our online capacity, safely serving nearly 1.5 million customers every week and prioritising vulnerable customers to ensure they get the food they need.”

In April, Tesco became the first retailer to fulfil one million online grocery orders in a week, serving nearly 1.5m customers a week online, up from around 600,000 at the start of the pandemic.

“These new roles will help us continue to meet online demand for the long term, and will create permanent employment opportunities for 16,000 people across the UK,” Tarry said.

The supermarket also said it expects the majority of roles to be filled by colleagues who joined on a temporary basis at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but who now want to stay with the business permanently.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times