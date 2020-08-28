Postal services restored to 30 international destinations

Bpost has announced it will restore the delivery of letters and packages to 30 international destinations from today.

Delivery services to a number of non-European countries was suspended in March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the effect it had on the transport sector and Bpost’s own intercontinental capacity.

In May services were restored to 36 of those destinations, while European destinations remained unaffected.

Today, another 30 destinations have been added to the list. They are:

In Asia: Afghanistan, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Macao, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan

In Africa: Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda

In the Americas: Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

In Europe: Serbia

A full list of the countries to which mail may now be sent is published on the Bpost website .

“Bpost Group will make every effort to deliver mail and parcels to the various destinations as quickly as possible,” the company said in a statement.

“However, it cannot be ruled out that there may be delays due to available flights, available capacity and the local delivery situation. Information on the evolution of the situation is regularly updated on the Bpost website and the coronavirus internet page .

The Brussels Times

