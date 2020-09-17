   
Brussels wants tougher rules on Airbnb-like rentals
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 September, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels wants tougher rules on Airbnb-like rentals...
One of Belgium’s wolf cubs is missing...
Brussels City taken to court over park car...
Aalst Carnival will not take place in February...
Doctors Without Borders denied access to medical facilities...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 September 2020
    Brussels wants tougher rules on Airbnb-like rentals
    One of Belgium’s wolf cubs is missing
    Brussels City taken to court over park car ban
    Aalst Carnival will not take place in February next year
    Doctors Without Borders denied access to medical facilities at Lesbos refugee camp
    BioNTech buys a Novartis plant to increase vaccine production capacity
    Government minister pours cold water over coalition talks
    Uniform travel restrictions across EU could be introduced next week
    Belgian mayors race to quell coronavirus clusters after Portugal youth trip
    Commuters trapped in ‘protected’ lift in Antwerp for 2 hours 
    Belgium in Brief: The Expected Happens
    STIB launches test phase for all-in-one Brussels mobility app
    ECB announces €73 billion relaxation in regulations for major banks
    Brussels has a new taxi app for people with mobility issues
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth begins her military training
    66 care homes in Brussels and Flanders infected with Covid-19
    Belgium breaks average of 800 new coronavirus cases per day
    Van Ranst urges university students to limit weekend trips home
    Sun entering new cycle, Belgian astronomers reveal
    De Lijn threatens strikes in October
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels wants tougher rules on Airbnb-like rentals

    Thursday, 17 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels is among 22 major European cities asking tougher regulation against vacation rental platforms like Airbnb, which they say is bad for real estate markets and for the attractiveness of city centres.

    The cities are due to meet European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager in Paris on Thursday and denounce “a dated and advantageous European legal framework” for these platforms, according to a press release.

    The representatives of these cities want to “force the platforms to share their data, which is essential for effective control” and hold them “responsible for the announcements they publish.”

    They criticise the short-term rental of furnished accommodation for being too profitable compared to long-term rentals and thus causing a shortage of housing and a sharp rise in prices.

    Related Articles

     

    City centres are a favourite destination for tourists, but they are particularly hard hit by the phenomenon, and town halls are receiving a large number of complaints from co-owners and local residents about constant comings and goings, dilapidated common areas and noise pollution among other things.

    The European commission is due to unveil new legislation by the end of the year (the Digital Services Act), aimed at setting a global standard for better monitoring and control of the activity of major platforms.

    “Better cooperation between platforms and public authorities will be one of the prerequisites for the proper application of the Digital Service Act,” said Vestager, quoted in the press release.

    The Brussels Times