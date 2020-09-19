   
New port security system in Antwerp aims to foil drugs traffickers
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 19 September, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Brussels P.M. Vervoort goes into self-quarantine...
Belgium: Islamophobes target women nine times out of...
RTL Belgium turns down FWB financial aid...
Insurance company threatens to drop cycling customers...
New port security system in Antwerp aims to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 19 September 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels P.M. Vervoort goes into self-quarantine
    Belgium: Islamophobes target women nine times out of 10
    RTL Belgium turns down FWB financial aid
    Insurance company threatens to drop cycling customers
    New port security system in Antwerp aims to foil drugs traffickers
    Covid-19: New cases rise above 1,000 a day on average
    Agriculture: Pulses are the perfect crop for Flanders, says institute
    Belgium turns dark orange on European coronavirus map again
    N-VA call for measures to take divorce out of the courts
    Coronavirus: Rich nations are monopolising vaccines, says Oxfam
    Covid-19: Belgium 7th most affected country in Europe
    EU, WHO missed chances to prevent rapid Covid-19 spread, official testifies
    Brussels mayor tests positive for coronavirus
    Climate activists want to save fries by handing them to politicians
    World Clean-up Day: hundreds sign up to clear Belgium’s rivers of trash
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ positivity rate higher than WHO’s alarm threshold
    Europe signs second contract for a potential coronavirus vaccine
    ‘Last line of defence’: UK considers a second national lockdown
    Jump e-bikes return to Brussels excluded neighbourhoods
    Belgian psychiatrist among winners of 2020 IgNobel Prizes
    View more
    Share article:

    New port security system in Antwerp aims to foil drugs traffickers

    Saturday, 19 September 2020
    Containers lined up at the Delwaidedok in Antwerp. © Port Authority

    The beginning of 2021 will see the introduction of a new security system in the Port of Antwerp aimed at making it harder for drugs traffickers to pass undetected with their wares, the port authority said.

    At present, a haulage company comes looking for its containers unloaded from ships, the driver has a unique pincode which allows the container to be delivered from the dockside where it waits.

    However the pincode passes through several hands before reaching the driver, and each on of those links in the chain is a target for the drugs gangs, who are able to bribe the official to give up the pin code, when they can effectively hijack the container.

    Under the new system, known as Certified Pick-up (CPu), there is no more handling of pin codes. The unique code to release the container will now only appear at the moment the driver comes to pick it up, and at that point the container will be registered to the person.

    Not a problem for a legitimate haulage driver, but a big problem for a member of a drugs gang posing as a driver. When the genuine company comes to get its container and finds it missing, the port will know exactly who came to pick it up.

    The new system is a contribution to security, but is clearly not foolproof.

    We are not going to stop smuggling with this system, but it will be made a lot more difficult,” said Annick De Ridder (N-VA), Antwerp’s city councillor with responsibility for the port.

    As a port, we are taking our social responsibility this way,” De Ridder said.

    With the digital code, we are making it much more difficult for the drugs mafia to gain access to containers at the terminals. I hope the new federal government, regardless of its political makeup, will be willing to invest more in the law and the police to better track down the drugs mafias who are abusing our port.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times