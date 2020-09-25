   
27 million face masks seized in Europol operation
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 25 September, 2020
Latest News:
27 million face masks seized in Europol operation...
Greta Thunberg resumes school strikes for climate...
US philanthropist returns Memling portrait to Bruges, 550...
EU pact on migration: Solidarity at the choice...
Nearly 50 coronavirus cases at College of Europe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 25 September 2020
    27 million face masks seized in Europol operation
    Greta Thunberg resumes school strikes for climate
    US philanthropist returns Memling portrait to Bruges, 550 years later
    EU pact on migration: Solidarity at the choice of member states
    Nearly 50 coronavirus cases at College of Europe in Bruges
    Belgium activates emergency number in light of strong winds
    Law on hypnosis is outdated and needs to be revised, says health council
    Number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care as high as in June
    Amazon launches on-demand video game service
    Brussels police chief suspended pending probe on tear gas use at health workers’ protest
    Covid-19: Academics join with experts in criticism of new rules
    Google Maps shows number of Covid-19 cases per area from this week
    Brussels extends night-time alcohol ban in city centre
    ‘Not allowed to be there’: truck hits cyclist in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Storm Odette: 110 km/h winds expected in Belgium on Friday
    Coronavirus: Belgium listed among European countries with ‘worrying trends’
    ‘Very good chance’ that Belgium will introduce more restrictions soon, says Wilmès
    Fight against coronavirus is far from over, experts warn
    Cyclists call for more bikes on the tracks as EU revamps rail travel rules
    Covid-19 circulates more strongly in Brussels, Sciensano says
    View more
    Share article:

    27 million face masks seized in Europol operation

    Friday, 25 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Nearly 28 million counterfeit and illegal products were seized, including 27 million masks, in an operation carried out in collaboration with 21 European countries including Belgium, Europol reported on Friday.

    The eight-month operation, known as Aphrodite, was conducted jointly by the Italian Guardia di Finanza and the Irish national police (An Garda Síochána) with the support of Europol.

    From December 2019 to July 2020, the services monitored online sales of a wide variety of counterfeit goods, leading to checks in warehouses, shops and markets in Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

    Related Articles

     

    The operation led to the dismantling of 123 social network accounts and 36 websites selling counterfeit goods.

    Besides the 27 million face masks, authorities seized 800,000 items of clothing, sportswear, shoes, accessories and toys.

    Ten people were arrested in Greece and more than €700,000 were also seized.

    The Brussels Times