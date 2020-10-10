   
Brussels cafés paying for the failed struggle against COVID-19, union says
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 10 October, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels cafés paying for the failed struggle against...
Coronavirus: Hopitalised patients are younger, with fewer underlying...
Greta Thunberg calls on U.S. voters to support...
Mosquito that infected Belgian couple probably came in...
Kim Jong Un: ‘not a single person with...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 10 October 2020
    Brussels cafés paying for the failed struggle against COVID-19, union says
    Coronavirus: Hopitalised patients are younger, with fewer underlying conditions
    Greta Thunberg calls on U.S. voters to support Biden
    Mosquito that infected Belgian couple probably came in by plane
    Kim Jong Un: ‘not a single person with coronavirus in North Korea’
    The cryptocurrency revolution: How Europe could take the lead in the ‘money of the future’
    Legalising cocaine is ‘something to consider,’ says Antwerp mayor
    Coronavirus: Church switches hand gel for holy water
    Coronavirus crisis is affecting gender equality at the workplace
    Pope, Prince William and celebrities unite for the climate
    Covid-19: All indicators on the rise, more than 3,000 new cases a day in Belgium
    Climate-change risks exceed 2001 estimates
    Azerbaijani missiles fall on the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh
    Brussels hospital opens quiet retreat for stressed care workers
    Coronavirus: over 270,000 payment deferrals granted to individuals and businesses in Belgium
    Despite coronavirus crisis Belgian real estate prices have increased 5% compared to 2019
    Neighbouring countries order millions of rapid coronavirus tests, Belgium none
    Coronavirus: record 20,000 cases confirmed in France in last 24 hours
    Belgium’s oldest murder defendant gets ten years
    Brussels hospital can no longer admit more Covid-19 patients
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels cafés paying for the failed struggle against COVID-19, union says

    Saturday, 10 October 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels cafés are “paying the price for the failed fight against the novel Coronavirus in Brussels Region” and “the behaviour of some Brussels residents who are not complying with the rules,” according to the UNIZO Brussels organisation of self-employed persons.

    The government has not succeeded in raising the population’s awareness, UNIZO Brussels head Anton Van Assche noted in a press release issued on Day 1 of a one-month closure of cafés aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

    The regional government “should have been more selective and focus on clients who do not comply with the rules or businesses that do not comply with the measures,” Van Assche argued.

    He feels the Government of Brussels has been lacking in the areas of oversight, sanctions and contact tracing. “It is to be feared that the virus will spread even faster during gatherings where there is no oversight,” he added.

    According to UNIZO, support measures such as temporary unemployment or the right to bridge loans will not compensate for turnover losses.

    The Brussels Times