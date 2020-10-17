   
    Coronavirus: Events sector supports new measures but urges attention for its plight

    Saturday, 17 October 2020
    The Ancienne Belgique Credit: Kmeron/Flickr CC

    A group representing the events sector expressed support for collective action against Covid-19 following the announcement of stricter measures, but highlighted the difficulties their members face as a result of the pandemic.

    “The only way to beat back the virus is to for everyone to (work) together,” #SoundOfSilence, an events-sector collective, noted in reaction to the measures announced on Friday evening.

    The new measures are “the (only) way to support the health-care sector, we simply need to do it together,” the collective stressed.

    However, it recalled that the sector was going through a difficult time and reiterated a call to the authorities for it to be among the first to be relaunched after the crisis.

    “Once again the number of participants in events is limited,” it said. “We do not understand how the Government thinks we can make an event profitable, but we are doing it, nevertheless, so as to keep on working and in the hope of better prospects.”

    The Minister for Independents and Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, David Clarinval, referred last week to a “hibernation plan”. He said he intended to extend the ‘droit de passerelle,’ under which independents and SMEs affected by the COVID-19 crisis receive financial and other support.

    However, the collective has proposed a “five-point plan,” which is yet to be discussed.

    The Brussels Times