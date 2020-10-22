Supermarkets call on customers to shop on their own

The large supermarket chains, Colruyt, Delhaize, Carrefour, Lidl and Albert Heijn call on customers to do their shopping alone, as much as possible.

“It is not an obligation, but a strong recommendation,” the supermarket groups say.

This particular measure was already implemented during Belgium’s lockdown in spring.

The chains are now launching a similar call. This, they argue, would reduce the risk of virus transmission and avoid putting too much pressure on staff.

Delhaize also encourages its customers to modify their usual shopping hours when possible. “Do not come all in the morning or in the evening,” they say.

The Brussels Times