The price of gasoline will drop to its lowest level in almost five months on Thursday, according to the latest announcement from FPS Economy.

The maximum price for petrol 95 (E10) drops by 2.3 cents to 1.33 Euro per litre. For a litre of gasoline 98 (E5) drops 0.8 cents to 1.397 Euro per litre.

Gasoline becomes cheaper because oil products or bio-components become cheaper on the international markets.

The Brussels Times