Taxi companies want social security contributions suspended...

Taxis are still allowed to work, but measures taken by the authorities to stem the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are having a significant impact on their activities, according to sector representatives.

As a result, the Groupement national des entreprises de voitures de Taxis et de Location avec chauffeurs (GTL), which represents taxi and car-rental companies, wants social security contributions suspended.

“Most taxi businesses have all but gone under,” even though they are considered essential and have not been forced to close down, noted GTL Secretary-General Pierre Steenberghen.

“The sector depends on the other economic activities, such as the hospitality business, events sector, tourism or night-life, which have been the first to close down,” Steenberghen said.

He said taxi companies should have their payments to the national social security office, ONSS, suspended for the 3rd and 4th quarters of this year, a request already made to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Ministers Frank Vandenbroucke (Health) and Pierre-Yves Dermagne (Labour).

The sector is also calling for temporary employment to be extended to the end of 2021.

The Brussels Times