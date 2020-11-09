Charleroi airport ran at 21% capacity in October...

Charleroi Airport welcomed 154,045 passengers last month, representing 21% of passenger traffic compared to 729,859 passengers in October 2019, Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) reports on Monday.

The current coronavirus crisis and the related travel restrictions explain this phenomenon, which is heavily affecting air transport.

Charleroi Airport has seen its passenger numbers fall by 79% over the past month. Of the 154,045 travellers who passed through, 75,107 (49%) were departing and 78,938 (51%) were arriving.

The total number of trade flights decreased by 63% compared to October 2019, from 4,375 to 1,623.

Italy remained in first place in the ranking of destinations, followed by Spain, France, Portugal and Greece.

The Brussels Times