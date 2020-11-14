   
Flanders approves measures to aid business during lockdown
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 14 November, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders approves measures to aid business during lockdown...
Antwerp aims to track down and help poor...
Reopening schools on Monday is ‘not without risks’...
Walloon nursing home staff will be screened weekly...
Belgium’s lockdown will last at least 2 more...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 14 November 2020
    Flanders approves measures to aid business during lockdown
    Antwerp aims to track down and help poor schoolchildren
    Reopening schools on Monday is ‘not without risks’ in Belgium
    Walloon nursing home staff will be screened weekly for Covid-19
    Belgium’s lockdown will last at least 2 more weeks, PM confirms
    Belgian police will check one in three drivers from 2021
    Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with a fixed group, Crisis Centre urges
    Most Wanted sex criminal picked up at Brussels Airport
    KBC CEO: Government ‘too lavish’ with Covid aid to business
    Deconfinement: No decision in the next 2 weeks says Health Minister
    Natural herd immunity would take ‘inhuman death toll’ in Belgium
    Belgium’s average temperatures hiked for second time in one decade
    Belgium in Brief: Is A US Study Relevant In Belgium? 
    Ghent court orders extradition of accused ETA terrorist
    Belgium now Europe’s 6th worst country for coronavirus infections
    ‘Not comparable’: Flemish hospitality sector disagrees with American Covid-19 study
    ‘Sorry, we cannot cope’: Belgian hospital chief rebukes calls for Christmas relaxations
    Government starts legal action against face mask suppliers
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee
    Maybe ‘two cuddle contacts before Christmas,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders approves measures to aid business during lockdown

    Saturday, 14 November 2020
    © Needpix

    The Flemish government has approved a set of measures to help businesses affected by the measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

    The package is principally aimed at businesses that had been forced to remain closed during the current second lockdown, but other businesses can also apply for aid, if they have suffered a loss of earnings of 60% or more.

    An example would be a restaurant supplier, who is not obliged to close down, but who is affected by the fact that their clients are all closed.

    For businesses forced to close, the measures offer compensation equivalent to 10% of their earnings in the same period of 2019. The same amount is available to those who can show a loss of 60%.

    The mechanism covers two periods: 1 October to 15 November, and 16 November to 31 December. Applications for the first period can be submitted from Monday on the website of the Flemish agency for innovation and enterprise Vlaio.

    For the smallest businesses, the aid comes to €1,000 for the six-week period concerned. For enterprises with 50 employees or more, aid is capped at €60,000 depending on losses for the period concerned.

    The government has also decided to extend the term of its loan for business rentals. That was originally due to end on 1 October, with the deadline extended to 1 December. But as the crisis shows no sign of coming to an early end, the deadline has now been pushed back to 1 March.

    Finally, economy minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V) has also set aside €70,000 for the organisation of webinars and information sessions to help businesses make the most of online opportunities.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times