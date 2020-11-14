Flanders approves measures to aid business during lockdown...

The Flemish government has approved a set of measures to help businesses affected by the measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The package is principally aimed at businesses that had been forced to remain closed during the current second lockdown, but other businesses can also apply for aid, if they have suffered a loss of earnings of 60% or more.

An example would be a restaurant supplier, who is not obliged to close down, but who is affected by the fact that their clients are all closed.

For businesses forced to close, the measures offer compensation equivalent to 10% of their earnings in the same period of 2019. The same amount is available to those who can show a loss of 60%.

The mechanism covers two periods: 1 October to 15 November, and 16 November to 31 December. Applications for the first period can be submitted from Monday on the website of the Flemish agency for innovation and enterprise Vlaio .

For the smallest businesses, the aid comes to €1,000 for the six-week period concerned. For enterprises with 50 employees or more, aid is capped at €60,000 depending on losses for the period concerned.

The government has also decided to extend the term of its loan for business rentals. That was originally due to end on 1 October, with the deadline extended to 1 December. But as the crisis shows no sign of coming to an early end, the deadline has now been pushed back to 1 March.

Finally, economy minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V) has also set aside €70,000 for the organisation of webinars and information sessions to help businesses make the most of online opportunities.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

