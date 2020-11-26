   
Bpost will start delivering packages on Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 November, 2020
Latest News:
Bpost will start delivering packages on Sunday...
Consultative Committee tomorrow: 4 scenarios to reopen shops...
Eurostar has reportedly asked British government for financial...
England to remain under strict measures after lockdown...
Some patients lose Covid-19 antibodies faster than others,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 November 2020
    Bpost will start delivering packages on Sunday
    Consultative Committee tomorrow: 4 scenarios to reopen shops
    Eurostar has reportedly asked British government for financial aid
    England to remain under strict measures after lockdown
    Some patients lose Covid-19 antibodies faster than others, study finds
    Belgian textile startup wins European social innovation competition
    Belgium surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths
    Coronavirus: South Korea faces a ‘third wave’
    Don’t ruin 4 weeks of progress in 4 days, Belgian PM warns
    Museums ‘must reopen without delay and remain open,’ sector pleads
    Charges dropped against police over teen’s death in coronavirus check
    Academics demand maximum pressure on Iran over VUB professor death sentence
    ‘No lonely Christmas’: Belgium urged to temporarily relax measures
    Belgium’s low emission zones have an impact, study shows
    Majority of HIV-positive Belgians are no longer infectious
    EuroMillions: After massive 120 million euro jackpot, winner keeps his promises
    200,000 Belgians receive disability allowance
    Belgium in Brief: (Not) Alone For Christmas?
    How Belgium’s neighbouring countries are handling Christmas
    Covid-19 mutation in mink surfaces in France and Poland
    View more
    Share article:

    Bpost will start delivering packages on Sunday

    Thursday, 26 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s postal service Bpost will also start delivering packages to people’s home address on Sundays from February 2021.

    The Sunday-deliveries are part of a large-scale one-year pilot project set to start on 7 February, that trade unions and Bpost’s management reached an agreement on.

    “We already delivered parcels on Saturdays and now, at the request of some customers, we are going to extend that service to Sundays,” Bpost spokesperson Veerle Van Mierlo told De Standaard.

    For years, the trade unions were opposed to Sunday work, but they said that they now see that there is a growing demand for it.

    Related News:

     

    “The old unionists would be turning in their graves if they heard that we now deliver packages on Sundays,” said Jean-Pierre Nyns of the socialist trade union ACOD. “We are taking a historic step. The world is changing, whether we like it or not.”

    Working on Sundays will exclusively happen on a voluntary, and employees will be paid 150% of their wages that day. Only if Sunday coincides with a public holiday, no packages will be delivered.

    After a year, the system will be evaluated. “We are getting signals that there are a lot of volunteers,” Nyns said. “In the first instance, it concerns 250 extra jobs. And that could quickly grow to 500.”

    For the past two years, Bpost has had a limited Sunday delivery service, meaning it prepares the packages, but the delivery is carried out by independent suppliers.

    Due to the lockdown and the end-of-year rush, Bpost is currently flooded with packages, resulting in delays. An extra delivery day could spread the flow of orders more widely, but it is unworkable to implement it now in a hurry, according to the company.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times