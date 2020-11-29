   
First flavour treatment facility opens for Covid survivors
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 November, 2020
Latest News:
Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of...
Most museums in Flanders will not reopen on...
Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against curfew in Liège...
EU intellectual property plan would protect small companies...
Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 November 2020
    Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of crisis
    Most museums in Flanders will not reopen on 1 December
    Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against curfew in Liège
    EU intellectual property plan would protect small companies
    Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85
    First flavour treatment facility opens for Covid survivors
    Coronavirus: fewer than 4,000 patients in hospital
    All six Brussels police zones warm to bodycams for officers
    Prayer and labour: Nuns produce toiletries from Trappist ale
    Coronavirus: Animal rights organisation welcomes fireworks ban
    Former Jihadi transferred to Belgian prison from Turkey
    Coronavirus: Over 400,000 deaths in Europe
    France: Jail time for man who threatened to make teacher “die like Samuel Paty”
    Social distancing: Four-person rule requires direct access to a garden
    Open VLD: No capital gains tax under this government
    Belgian insurers registered over 330,000 road accidents in 2019
    Man fatally shot in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean
    OECD: Pandemic has exposed digital divide between rich and poor
    Replacing nuclear energy: Engie Electrabel plans four gas plants
    Hydro-alcoholic gels score high on content, low on labelling
    View more
    Share article:

    First flavour treatment facility opens for Covid survivors

    Sunday, 29 November 2020
    Reawakening the lost sense of taste. © Pixabay

    This week sees the opening of the first flavour therapy centre in Belgium, a private enterprise in Zwijndrecht in Antwerp province.

    Loss of the sense of smell and taste is one of the symptoms of a Covid-19 infection, and can persist even after the patient has recovered otherwise. It is also one of the after-effects of chemotherapy for cancer.

    Flavour therapy consists in re-introducing patients to the flavours they once knew, so as to revive their sense of taste.

    However, put aside any thought of bacchanalian feasts. The approach is more scientific than gastronomic.

    We don’t make dishes, we provide all kinds of flavours in bottles,” the owner of LiveTasteEat, Lobke Van den Wijngaert, told VRT Radio 2. A graduate of one of Belgium’s celebrated hotel schools, she described herself as a gastro-engineering chef.

    We start with the most refined flavour and build up to the most robust. Thanks to these recipes, we can allow patients to eat well again.”

    Each person’s experience of loss of smell and taste is different. Some recover spontaneously in a matter of one or two weeks, others suffer longer. Both senses are closely linked – we also have flavour receptors in our nose and nasopharynx – and the loss takes away most of the pleasure of eating.

    Each patient’s treatment plan, likewise, will be tailored to their personal situation.

    Covid-19 is just the latest culprit; the problem has been around longer than the virus.

    In 2017 we started a study for cancer patients treated with chemotherapy. Those results were very positive,” she said. During the first lockdown, we heard various reports about loss of taste and smell in corona patients, so we wanted to help them too. They also have the right to enjoy good food.”

    As well as therapy, said Van den Wijngaert, the centre will conduct further research into the problem of loss of the sense of taste as a result of Covid-19.

    The new centre starts work on Monday at Z+Pharma in Zwijndrecht. Contact via the LiveEatTaste website.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times