Facebook News will be launched in UK in January

“With Facebook News, we will pay publishers for content that is not already on the platform, help publishers reach new audiences and bring more advertising and subscription opportunities,” the group said in a statement.
These include the publishers of The Guardian, The Economist, The Mirror, Cosmopolitan and Vogue. A video partnership has also been concluded with the Channel 4 News channel.
“We expect many more partners to join prior to launch” in January 2021, Facebook said, adding that “we will continue to work with publishers in countries where market conditions and regulatory environments invite this kind of investment and innovation,” said Facebook.
In November, Google signed agreements with French newspapers to pay for the use of their content, a world first under European legislation on neighbouring rights.