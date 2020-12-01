   
Facebook News will be launched in UK in January
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
Belgian entrepreneur’s ‘show trial’ against Van Ranst backfires...
Facebook News will be launched in UK in...
Pfizer and BioNTech apply for EU approval of...
Belgium’s fine particle concentration drops below threshold again...
Overview: these measures apply in major shopping cities...
    Facebook News will be launched in UK in January

    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Facebook will launch Facebook News in the UK in January, the social network announced on Tuesday.

    Facebook’s news section will distribute press articles for a fee to publishers.

    “Active negotiations” are also underway to launch such a news feed in France and Germany, the US social networking giant said.

    It had already launched Facebook News at the end of 2019 in the United States with the aim of promoting journalism and getting rid of its reputation for disinformation.

    “With Facebook News, we will pay publishers for content that is not already on the platform, help publishers reach new audiences and bring more advertising and subscription opportunities,” the group said in a statement.

    These include the publishers of The Guardian, The Economist, The Mirror, Cosmopolitan and Vogue. A video partnership has also been concluded with the Channel 4 News channel.

    “We expect many more partners to join prior to launch” in January 2021, Facebook said, adding that “we will continue to work with publishers in countries where market conditions and regulatory environments invite this kind of investment and innovation,” said Facebook.

    In November, Google signed agreements with French newspapers to pay for the use of their content, a world first under European legislation on neighbouring rights.

