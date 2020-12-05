   
Programme has €800,000 for insects-as-food projects
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 05 December, 2020
Latest News:
Programme has €800,000 for insects-as-food projects...
Muslim Executive responds to accusations of espionage...
Belgian companies circumvent arms embargo to Turkey...
Covid-19: More than six million tests have been...
Language website sees boom in visitors during lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 05 December 2020
    Programme has €800,000 for insects-as-food projects
    Muslim Executive responds to accusations of espionage
    Belgian companies circumvent arms embargo to Turkey
    Covid-19: More than six million tests have been carried out
    Language website sees boom in visitors during lockdown
    Covid epidemic has hit numbers involved in volunteer sector
    Belgium now has 5th lowest coronavirus infection rate in Europe
    Brussels’ kilometre tax plan faces criticism from Flanders and Wallonia
    Brussels launches colour-coded tool to limit crowding in Rue Neuve
    Supermarkets will adapt opening hours during Christmas holidays
    Basic-Fit called out for charging members despite coronavirus lockdown
    Belgium has ‘no solid plan’ for a third wave, expert warns
    Brussels opens its first pet cemetery
    Belgians will receive invitation letter for Covid-19 vaccine
    New night train connections coming to Europe in 2021
    Another year’s delay for victims of 20-year-old fraud case
    Youth should be priority group for vaccination, says psychologist
    Speculoos made Brussels cultural heritage
    Brussels Expo site could be central coronavirus vaccination hub
    Kinepolis down 15% on news of streaming choice by studios
    View more
    Share article:

    Programme has €800,000 for insects-as-food projects

    Saturday, 05 December 2020
    Mealworms are one of the three types of insect concerbed. © Inagro

    A programme organised by the agricultural organisation Inagro is offering grants of up to €40,000 for projects relating to using insects as food products.

    The ValuSect programme uses a system of vouchers – valued at €10,000, €20,000 and €40,000 – to fund projects built around increasing the use of insects as food.

    Western squeamish reactions aside, insects form part of the protein intake of populations around the world. They are nutritious, easy to maintain, give a remarkable nutritional return on resources consumed and are very environmentally friendly.

    The programme concentrates on three types: meal worms, crickets and grasshoppers. The vouchers, meanwhile, can be spent on the services of the programme’s partners, who include the Welsh government and the university of Aberystwyth, Flanders Food, and Fontys university in Eindhoven, as well as the Irish food development authority Teagasc and the Belgian Insect Industry Foundation.

    The programme is open to applications from food-related businesses in the north-west of Europe (Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and parts of France, Germany and the Netherlands) regardless of whether they are established enterprises or start-ups.

    Inagro is specialised in insect breeding,” said Carl Coudron, insect breeding expert at Inagro. “We will mainly be guiding producers with questions about the cultivation phase.”

    Deadline 31 December. Information on the Inagro website.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times