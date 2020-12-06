   
Customers flock to newly reopened shopping streets in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 06 December, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down...
Police break up nine lockdown parties in Antwerp...
Coronavirus: Prime Minister hints at easing of restrictions...
New infections reach record high in the US...
Man wounds two police officers while resisting arrest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 06 December 2020
    Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down
    Police break up nine lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Coronavirus: Prime Minister hints at easing of restrictions in mid-January
    New infections reach record high in the US
    Man wounds two police officers while resisting arrest in Spa
    Customers flock to newly reopened shopping streets in Brussels
    WHO: Vaccine acceptance is the next hurdle
    Covid restrictions tighten in Seoul, South Korea
    Jambon: No deal Brexit could cost 28,000 jobs in Flanders
    Covid-19: Main indicators go on falling, but more slowly now
    Flemish opposition calls for free sanitary products in schools
    Only one in three looks forward to a future in the same job
    Covid-19: Politicians and virologists clash over measures
    Hairdressers in Belgium set up shop on city streets to protest closures
    Historic Michael Jordan jersey sells for record 264,000 euros
    10% excess deaths in Belgium in 2020 due to Coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Police issue 165 curfew tickets per day
    Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per child
    The mind of József Szájer
    Rare infectious disease on the rise among children due to COVID-19
    View more
    Share article:

    Customers flock to newly reopened shopping streets in Brussels

    Sunday, 06 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Customers flocked to the main shopping streets in the Belgian capital at the start of the first weekend following the reopening of so-called “non-essential” stores.

    Due to the crowd, access to Rue Neuve had to be limited throughout Saturday. A similar measure had to be taken at the Chaussée d’Ixelles for part of the day. However, no incidents were registered.

    On Friday, the City of Brussels launched a website on which the density of the crowd on Rue Neuve could be seen live. It had reached code-red levels by 11 a.m. on Saturday, and remained that way for the rest of the day.

    The crowd was “not as dense as during yearend shopping in previous years, but given the Corona measures, you could still say it was very dense,” Brussels Police Spokesman Olivier Slosse said. “The Rue Neuve’s maximum capacity of 3,000 persons was reached throughout the day.”

    The Brussels Times