   
Government called on to allow shopping in pairs
Wednesday, 06 January, 2021
    Wednesday, 06 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Two people from the same social bubble should be allowed to go shopping together, the Neutral Union for the Self-Employed (SNI) said on Wednesday.

    The statement came ahead of a Consultative Committee meeting on Friday, as the SNI hopes to save the winter sales period by allowing people from the same household to shop together.

    “They live under the same roof, so why shouldn’t they be allowed to go together to the shops in their neighbourhood,” the union wondered in a press release.

    Belgium’s coronavirus figures have been dropping lately, which would justify an easing of the measures surrounding shopping, according to the SNI.

    Related News

     

    Shopping had to be done alone during the summer sales period as well, which led to the sales being a “fiasco,” the SNI said.

    “If we want to counter the impending wave of bankruptcies, customers will have to keep coming to the shops as much as possible,” the union stressed.

    The sales period, which started on Monday instead of the usual Saturday to avoid heavy crowds coming in and out of shops on the first day, isn’t very promising so far, the union said.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times