   
Winter sales experience slow first week
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 10 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium wants 10 million extra Pfizer / BioNTech...
Winter sales experience slow first week...
Freezing temperatures expected on Sunday night...
EU publishes handbook on how to fight antisemitism...
Kidnapped man escapes in Halle: police make four...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 10 January 2021
    Belgium wants 10 million extra Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, health minister says
    Winter sales experience slow first week
    Freezing temperatures expected on Sunday night
    EU publishes handbook on how to fight antisemitism
    Kidnapped man escapes in Halle: police make four arrests
    High Fens tourist ban well observed on Saturday
    Head of communication leaves Belgium’s vaccination task force
    Third coronavirus wave would affect vaccination strategy, expert warns
    Government parties clash over new director for Bozar
    France introduces earlier curfew in several departments
    Covid-19: arthritis drugs improve survival chances
    Antwerp coronavirus testing village hits record number of tests
    Fake dyke at Ostend will measure the real power of the sea
    Belgium passes symbolic bar of 20,000 coronavirus deaths
    Hand gel brings calls to anti-poison centre to record high
    Coronavirus: Returning travellers’ data yet to reach local authorities
    Tourists flock to Belgian peak despite restrictions
    Spain braces for the worst as snowstorm rages on
    Yellow alert issued for slippery roads across Belgium tonight
    Sharp rise in unjustified absences from school due to Covid-19
    View more
    Share article:

    Winter sales experience slow first week

    Sunday, 10 January 2021
    © Belga

    The first Saturday of Belgium’s winter sales was somewhat busier after a slow first week.

    The cold weather was expected to spur winter buying, the Syndicat neutre des Independants (SNI) said in a statement on Sunday.

    Many retailers said sales had been 15% lower than during the corresponding period of last year, according to the SNI, which represents small businesses and self-employed persons.

    The union added that ”seven out of ten retailers still had at least half of their stock left over before the start of the sales” and “over 15% even had up to 80% left over.”

    According to the SNI, the situation could lead to a price war at a time when profit margins in the sector are already “very narrow.” Many retailers “began at 30% but reductions of 50% or even 60% are already common,” the union noted.

    The SNI reiterated an earlier demand for shopping in pairs – with someone from one’s social bubble – to be authorised because, it said, customers are not encouraged to go shopping when they have to do so alone.

    It added that the government should not repeat the mistake it made in August, when sales hit rock-bottom due to the anti-coronavirus measures, “since the winter sales are the final chance of survival for many businesses.”

    The Brussels Times