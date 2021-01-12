   
Belgian politician named vice president of European Investment Bank
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
    Belgian politician named vice president of European Investment Bank

    Tuesday, 12 January 2021
    Kris Peeters, the new vice president of the EIB

    Belgian politician Kris Peeters has been appointed vice-president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank announced on Tuesday.

    Peeters is a former Flemish Minister-President and was a federal minister in the government of Charles Michel.

    He starts his new work on Tuesday, also joining the Management Committee of the EIB, its executive body, as a representative of the Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) countries.

    Peeters was formally appointed by the EIB’s Board of Governors, after the Belgian government proposed him as a candidate.

    Peeters will now no longer practice politics, and his seat as a Member of European Parliament will be filled by fellow Christian-democrat Tom Vandenkendelaere, De Standaard reports.

    “I am honoured to play a role in that bank and grateful to my party for nominating me for it,” Peeters told De Tijd in a going-away interview.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times