Belgian politician named vice president of European Investment Bank

Kris Peeters, the new vice president of the EIB

Belgian politician Kris Peeters has been appointed vice-president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank announced on Tuesday.

Peeters is a former Flemish Minister-President and was a federal minister in the government of Charles Michel.

He starts his new work on Tuesday, also joining the Management Committee of the EIB, its executive body, as a representative of the Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) countries.

Peeters was formally appointed by the EIB’s Board of Governors, after the Belgian government proposed him as a candidate.

Peeters will now no longer practice politics, and his seat as a Member of European Parliament will be filled by fellow Christian-democrat Tom Vandenkendelaere, De Standaard reports.

“I am honoured to play a role in that bank and grateful to my party for nominating me for it,” Peeters told De Tijd in a going-away interview.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times