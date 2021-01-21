KLM announces up to 1,000 additional job cuts...

Dutch airline KLM will cut some 800 to 1,000 additional jobs, it announced on Thursday.

These are in addition to 5,000 previous job cuts. “This number was based on an initial recovery of aviation during 2021,” KLM said in a press release.

“The reality is that the recovery, especially in the long-haul destinations, is taking considerably longer than expected,” the airline said, explaining the additional cuts. Half of the lost jobs will involve cabin crew, along with around 100 pilots and 400 ground staff.

CEO Pieter Elbers had already indicated that the forecast for the summer would be less rosy than expected. The company had initially expected 80% of the summer flights to be maintained, but it now seems that this prognosis was too optimistic.

A first reorganisation was negotiated after the first wave of coronavirus. The first 5,000 departures had been able to be made without layoffs.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times