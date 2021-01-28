Belgians’ gross salary increased by nearly 2% on average in 2020
Credit: Belga
Belgians’ gross salary increased on average by 1.8% in 2020, SD Worx said on Thursday.
That figure includes indexations and pay raises and is based on salary data of more than 450,000 full-time employees.
The median – the amount in the middle, with 50% of employees earning less and 50% earning more -, amounts in 2020 to €2,916 gross per month for a full-time worker, with gross pay varying according to function, sector, region and company size.
Another finding is that variable pay is increasing in prominence, but the amount of cash bonuses, commissions and bonuses is decreasing by 15 to 20%, except for business development roles.