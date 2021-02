Belgian consumer confidence rose very slightly in February due to more positive expectations for the job market, the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) announced Thursday.

Households’ expectations regarding the evolution of the general economic situation in Belgium over the next 12 months also very slightly improved.

Related News

Consumers, on the other hand, have somewhat revised downwards their expectations regarding their financial situation and, to a greater extent, their savings intentions.

The consumer confidence indicator thus stood at -9 in February, below its long-term average, after -10 in January and -8 in December 2020. In April and August 2020, the indicator had fallen to a low of -26.

The Brussels Times