   
Price of copper reaches highest level since 2011
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Latest News:
Price of copper reaches highest level since 2011...
Boeing grounds another aircraft after engine failure scatters...
Two men mistake house and threaten Antwerp Mayor’s...
Brussels police crack down on reckless driving near...
One in five employees owns a company car...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Price of copper reaches highest level since 2011
    Boeing grounds another aircraft after engine failure scatters debris over residential area
    Two men mistake house and threaten Antwerp Mayor’s neighbours
    Brussels police crack down on reckless driving near Atomium
    One in five employees owns a company car
    Brussels cyclist killed by car at dangerous intersection
    Brussels police don’t fine maskless park goers
    New coronavirus cases, patients in hospital increase
    Police union files complaint over violence by police
    Don’t expect significant easing of coronavirus measures, health minister warns
    MR questions ban on non-essential travel ahead of Consultative Committee meeting
    Belgium’s fitness centres hold symbolic action
    Coastal hotels report higher occupancy rates for Carnaval Holiday
    Plane lands in Liège after losing bits of its engine in explosion
    Coastguards search for survivors following Lampedusa shipwreck
    Antwerp police drew up dozens of coronavirus fines on Saturday
    Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is 95.8% effective, Israeli study finds
    NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter sends its first report from Mars
    400 horeca employers must ask staff to repay premium paid by mistake
    UN Security Council hosts climate summit on Tuesday
    View more
    Share article:

    Price of copper reaches highest level since 2011

    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The price of copper exceeded $9,000 (more than €7,436) per tonne on Monday, its highest level since 2011, buoyed by optimism about the post-pandemic economic recovery.

    The metal is widely used in construction, the telecom sector and industry.

    The price of copper reached $9,187 (€7,589) per tonne on Monday on the Singapore Commodity Exchange.

    The copper market has been tense for some time now, as many copper mines have cut back production due to the crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, demand from China, which is hungry for raw materials, remains high.

    In the meantime, hopes of economic recovery after the coronavirus vaccinations are also driving up copper prices, as is the weakness of the dollar.

    Copper is considered a cyclical barometer because of its wide use in industry.

    The Brussels Times