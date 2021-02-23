   
Bars and restaurants fear a ‘bloodbath’, Antwerp’s Mayor says
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021
Latest News:
Poor administration means many people don’t show up...
Parent challenges Molenbeek-Saint-Jean mask requirement for children over...
Bars and restaurants fear a ‘bloodbath’, Antwerp’s Mayor...
H&M employees plan to strike over store closures...
Temporary restraining orders increased during first coronavirus lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 February 2021
    Poor administration means many people don’t show up for vaccine
    Parent challenges Molenbeek-Saint-Jean mask requirement for children over six
    Bars and restaurants fear a ‘bloodbath’, Antwerp’s Mayor says
    H&M employees plan to strike over store closures
    Temporary restraining orders increased during first coronavirus lockdown
    Wedding party broken up at Zellaer Castle
    One dose of Pfizer’s vaccine reduces risk of hospitalization or death by 75%
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0 again
    Springlike weather to end on Friday
    School field trips to be allowed again in mid-March
    Jane Goodall among over 140 scientists calling on EU to end cages in farming
    Police coronavirus measure guidelines are clear, Interior Minister says
    Tool compares countries’ different coronavirus responses
    Ice cream trucks can’t drive around under current measures
    NASA releases first video of Perseverance rover landing on planet Mars
    Searching for silence in Belgium
    Putin and Lukashenko meet on the ski slopes
    England hopes for a return to normality by June
    Belgium announces long-term models to handle pandemic
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will base rules on these four models
    View more
    Share article:

    Bars and restaurants fear a ‘bloodbath’, Antwerp’s Mayor says

    Tuesday, 23 February 2021
    © Belga

    The Mayor of Antwerp, Bart De Wever has spoken up regarding the plight of the country’s restaurant, bar, and hotel sectors (Horeca).

    Following Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s press conference on Monday, he communicated what he feared could become “a bloodbath if they also had to miss the Easter holidays.” “Dying economically is also a way of dying,” he added.

    The consultation committee will have to carry out a difficult balancing act on Friday, De Wever said. In his view, however, it will be necessary to take into account the dire situation for those working in the horeca sector and the difficulties young people are going through.

    Everything depends on the curve of the epidemic and the contagiousness of the British variant of the coronavirus, the mayor of Antwerp commented.

    Choosing who can resume their activities – and when – is a difficult decision. “If the over 65’s are vaccinated, logic dictates that society can reopen, maybe not all at the same time but the main sectors first. I am thinking of the sectors which, economically, are being drained and the [situation] for young people. They must again be able to follow studies and courses in full,” he reiterated.

    The Brussels Times