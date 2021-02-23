Spotify launches itself in over 80 new countries...

The popular online audio platform Spotify has announced its launch in more than 80 new countries, including dozens of African countries, nearly doubling its market reach.

Among the most important new countries that are not covered, in terms of population, include Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Tanzania, Uganda and Mozambique.

The platform will make its entire musical catalogue available, announcing it wants to collaborate with local artists in order to expand its range of music in the specific country.

“As we enter new markets, we’ll accelerate the discovery of more genres like K-Pop, reggaeton, and amapiano that have earned a place in the global music arena,” the company stated.

In all these new countries, Spotify will offer two formulas, one free version, and one paid.

Spotify currently has about 345 million active users, including 155 million on a paid basis, which makes it the world’s leading online music platform.

The Brussels Times