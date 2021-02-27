   
Climate: 15 building renovations an hour needed to meet EU targets
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 27 February, 2021
Latest News:
Climate: 15 building renovations an hour needed to...
Under new management: Knokke clamps down on absentee...
Covid-19: New cases and hospitalisations up sharply...
‘Time-out week’: why Belgium is not relaxing measures...
Support measures for the self-employed extended until 30...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 27 February 2021
    Climate: 15 building renovations an hour needed to meet EU targets
    Under new management: Knokke clamps down on absentee owners
    Covid-19: New cases and hospitalisations up sharply
    ‘Time-out week’: why Belgium is not relaxing measures yet
    Support measures for the self-employed extended until 30 June
    Belgian hospitals asked to reserve 50% of intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients
    Foreign students will have one year to find work in Belgium
    Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine set for EU approval in March
    Brussels may get a wind turbine
    Belgium will not relax any measures yet
    Over half of coronavirus infections in Belgium are the British variant
    Belgium’s ‘pandemic law’ is ready: what does it mean?
    These sectors want relaxations from today’s Consultative Committee
    Covid-19 vaccination passport ‘possible before summer’, EU leaders say
    EU agency did not report in real time about oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea
    Graspop first major Belgian summer festival to cancel 2021 edition
    Belgium’s first tea plantation is open for business
    Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium
    People have more high-risk contacts than they should, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgian couple adapts their small business to the pandemic with ‘anti-isolation’ cards
    View more
    Share article:

    Climate: 15 building renovations an hour needed to meet EU targets

    Saturday, 27 February 2021
    Building renovations is one of the most important steps to meeting climate targets. © Milivoj Kuhar Unsplash

    The Belgian construction industry would need to carry out 135,000 renovations to existing buildings every year for the country to be able to meet the climate targets for 2030, according to the Construction Confederation.

    That would be equivalent to 15 renovations being completed every hour.

    The construction sector saw an economic downturn last year of 3.8% as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown. For this year, the Confederation forecasts a recovery of 5%, largely as a result of the EU’s recovery programme, as well as major infrastructure works like the Oosterweel project in Antwerp.

    The construction of new-build homes dropped off last year by 8%, and will only recover 3% this year. But there are brighter prospects for the renovation sector of the industry, thanks to the EU’s climate targets, to which all member states including Belgium are signed up.

    The target is, broadly speaking, a reduction of 55% in carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2030. And one of the most crucial areas in achieving that target are the country’s buildings.

    Buildings of all sorts are responsible for 36% of CO2 output, and 40% of energy consumption. Both figures could be reduced by renovations, from installing alternative energy sources to simply insulating.

    But the task ahead is a mammoth one.

    According to the Confederation again, the work required for Belgium to meet its targets would require 135,000 renovations a year, or 15 every hour from now until 2030.

    The Confederation is forecasting limited growth for this year, but managing director Robert de Mûelenaere counselled caution.

    Construction performed better than the general economy last year,” he said.

    But this year our growth will be lower than that of the economy. Order books are still thinner than in 2019 at half of our construction companies.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times