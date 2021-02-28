   
Virtual Batibouw floored by technical problems
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 February, 2021
Latest News:
Virtual Batibouw floored by technical problems...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved in US...
Cancer: New prostate test could save thousands of...
Knokke-Heist plans to reduce the number of vacation...
Covid-19: The upward trend in the figures continues...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 28 February 2021
    Virtual Batibouw floored by technical problems
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved in US
    Cancer: New prostate test could save thousands of lives
    Knokke-Heist plans to reduce the number of vacation homes
    Covid-19: The upward trend in the figures continues
    Belgian epidemiologist fears third wave around the corner
    Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to be tested in Belgium
    Pregnant women in Belgium recommended to accept vaccination
    Research: Scientists uncover four ways Zoom is not good for you
    Brussels police dislodge 38 protestors in government owned building
    Over 160 persons suffer death or injury due to fog each year in Belgium
    25 years ago today: Belgium’s worst ever traffic accident
    Police seize record 23 tonnes of cocaine destined to the Netherlands
    Railway worker killed in accident, TGV traffic suspended
    The Privilege of the Vaccinated
    Climate: 15 building renovations an hour needed to meet EU targets
    Under new management: Knokke clamps down on absentee owners
    Covid-19: New cases and hospitalisations up sharply
    ‘Time-out week’: why Belgium is not relaxing measures yet
    Support measures for the self-employed extended until 30 June
    View more
    Share article:

    Virtual Batibouw floored by technical problems

    Sunday, 28 February 2021
    Batibouw at the Heysel complex, in real life, as it used to be. © Batibouw

    This year’s edition of the building, renovation and home improvement trade fair Batibouw, due to be fully virtual because of coronavirus restrictions, is down today for the second time, because of technical problems.

    Batibouw was due to open online yesterday, but failed to appear. Technical problems, said organiser Frédéric François. Today the same thing happened.

    A welcoming message reads: “TEMPORARILY CLOSED. Our virtual platform is experiencing technical difficulties at the moment. We apologise for the inconvenience and recommend that you book on Monday 1 March.”

    The problem appears to be one of website capacity, François said. The website crashes when too many people are on the site at any one time. The problem first appeared on Saturday, and it was decided to keep the site closed on Sunday too, to allow the developers to remedy the problem.

    Companies taking part agreed, preferring a website that is fully functional over one that opens a day earlier but continues to experience problems that might see visitors leaving for good, never to return.

    Last year 257,000 people made the trip to Heysel for the fair, 10% down on the year before. Not all visitors pay for their tickets, thanks to gifts from friendly exhibitors and various promotions, but many do. And this year ticket income will be zero.

    An attempt will be made to relaunch the website tomorrow morning at www.batibouw.com. The exhibition is due to run until next Sunday, although the organisers will look into a possible extension to compensate for the down-time.

    This year’s show covers three main themes: flexible living conditions, digital construction and the importance of water.

    The organisers appear to have done everything to compensate for the difficult circumstances of the time – a trip to Batibouw is a hands-on and face-to-face experience, hardly to be approximated by a series of images and a chatbox.

    For that and other reasons, only half as many exhibitors are this year taking part, despite the fact that the construction and renovation sectors are expecting 5% recovery this year after last year’s 3.8% downturn, and even more business in renovations, especially to come into line with new environmental requirements.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times