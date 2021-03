The virtual edition of the Batibouw construction and renovation fair is attracting fewer spectators than its organisers had hoped for.

Although the trade fair will not end until Sunday evening, by Friday lunchtime 25,000 unique visitors had been registered, whereas the organisers had hoped for 150,000.

Batibouw should have started last Saturday, but due to technical problems, the platform was not able to function last Saturday and Sunday.

“It certainly made us lose 40.000 visitors and this story didn’t do us any good,” event organiser Frédéric François admitted. “Let’s hope that we will make up for it a little bit this weekend, but we won’t reach 150.000 anymore.”

Batibouw was able to be held as normal last year, before the Covid-19 pandemic, and attracted 187,000 visitors to Brussels Expo.

