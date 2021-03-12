   
Fewer than 1 in 5 employees received salary bonus in 2020
Friday, 12 March, 2021
    Fewer than 1 in 5 employees received salary bonus in 2020

    Friday, 12 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Fewer than one in five (17%) of all employees received a salary bonus in 2020, human resources specialist SD Worx said on Friday.

    Such a bonus is a monetary benefit obtained because collective objectives were achieved

    In 2020, the average amount distributed reached €801, a sum that was slightly up (+3.6%) compared to 2019. To obtain this benefit, which has existed since 2008, collective objectives, set at least three months in advance, must be achieved.

    The salary bonus differs from the profit bonus, which allows companies to grant part or all of the profit of an accounting year to its employees.

    The salary bonus is fiscally advantageous for both the employer and the employee. The employer can grant a maximum of €3,447 gross (at a maximum cost of €4,584.51) and the employee retains a maximum of €2,996.48 net, SD Worx explained.

    In order to set a common objective for the year 2021, which cannot be part of the employee’s normal workload, employers have until the end of April to submit their plan to the Federal Public Employment, Labour and Social Dialogue Service (FPS Employment, Labour and Social Dialogue).

    The FPS then decides whether or not to approve the plan. Targets can be set for all workers or for certain groups of workers. SD Worx pointed out that reaching a certain rate of vaccination against the coronavirus within the company is not considered a valid objective for the granting of a salary bonus.

