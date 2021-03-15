   
Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain looking for ad space
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Latest News:
Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain...
‘Transgender gestapo’: Vlaams Belang withdraws ‘homophobic’ candidate for...
Belgium in Brief: Open Terraces For Minimal Easter...
Brexit made Belgian exports drop in January...
Belgium starts vaccinating general population today: how ‘reserve...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain looking for ad space
    ‘Transgender gestapo’: Vlaams Belang withdraws ‘homophobic’ candidate for film fund
    Belgium in Brief: Open Terraces For Minimal Easter Mischief?
    Brexit made Belgian exports drop in January
    Belgium starts vaccinating general population today: how ‘reserve lists’ will work
    Obesity, drug abuse and depression in Flanders increased during coronavirus crisis
    Telenet confirms launch of Belgian 5G network
    Six more coronavirus infections at Saint-Gilles prison
    Four new coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels
    Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today
    Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in February
    Bpost CEO fired as international investigation continues
    Netherlands stops use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of side effects
    How realistic is it for outdoor terraces to re-open before Easter holidays?
    All coronavirus indicators rise in Belgium
    A year inside: What did we Google in 2020?
    Crisis-hit sectors plan rush-hour protest on Brussels Ring Road
    Sports sector also wants “test” events for return of supporters
    Liege prepares relaunch plan for its businesses following riots
    Australia and Singapore to set up bilateral travel bubble to relaunch tourism
    View more
    Share article:

    Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain looking for ad space

    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian fast-food chain Quick has caught the attention of local retailers in Belgium after it offered closed bars €500 each to allow it to advertise in their currently vacant windows.

    The promotion – motivated by the launch of the Le Patron burger which is made with beer sauce – was sent to around 100 bars according to RTBF, drawing the ire of some owners who saw the move as the chain taking advantage of the current situation for bars.

    Complaints also came from participants yet to receive their money for the promo despite having the signs up since early February.

    “As indicated in the contract, the amount is deposited one month after the poster was placed. The poster placement took place between February 15th and 18th. Everyone will therefore receive their payment on time,” Burger Brands Belgium – which manages all the Quick and Burger King restaurants in Belgium – explained.

    The brand also defended comments that if they are not careful, bars opting to participate in the promotion could also inadvertently be violating Belgian law on advertising in the public space, which can bring penalties ranging from €250 to over €1000.

    Asked on this by RTBF, Burger Brands Belgium says it “examined the rules applicable in the Flemish, Walloon and Brussels regions. In Flanders and Brussels, no permit is required as long as the posters are not too large (max. 4 m² in Flanders and max. 50% of the window in Brussels). In Wallonia, no permit is required to stick posters on a window.”

    The Current Plan

    The hospitality sector could be able to open its doors from 1 May, providing figures remain stable in Belgium, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said on Friday during the Consultative Committee.

    However, as with the reopening of the events sector and the relaxation of other measures, allowing people to return to bars or restaurants will depend on the evolution of infection rates and hospital admissions.

    “The Consultative Committee has asked the GEMS expert group to draw up an action plan for allowing more activities indoors in May,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. “For that month, we will make massive use of testing.”

    The next Consultative Committee meeting will take place on Friday 26 March.

    The Brussels Times

    Related News