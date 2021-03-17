European car market fell further in February...

Europe’s automobile market has continued to decline, falling 19.3% year-on-year in February, figures released Wednesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) show.

“Containment measures and uncertainty continue to weigh heavily on demand,” ACEA said in a statement.

With 771,486 vehicles sold in the EU, this was the worst month of February since 2013, another bad year for the automotive industry.

Among the main markets, Italy was the most resilient (-12.3%), even surpassing France (-20.9%) in the number of vehicles sold. Germany, the largest European market, fell by 19%, and Spain remained at a very low level (-38.4%) since the beginning of the crisis.

Belgium’s market dropped by 21.9%, and only Sweden (+5.3%) and Ireland (+4.9%) have seen their markets grow compared to February 2020.

Among the major car groups, Renault is the hardest hit, with 72,132 vehicles sold (-27.9%), despite the Dacia brand holding up well.

Volkswagen is down by 17.4%, below the 200,000 vehicle mark but still ahead of the new Stellantis group made up of Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot-Citroën (188,491 vehicles, -21.7%).

Finally, Hyundai-Kia fell by 18.7%, BMW by 9.1%, Toyota by 11.4%, Daimler by 19.3% and Ford by 19.5%.

The Brussels Times