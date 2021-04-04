   
First week of shopping by appointment was ‘especially bad’ for shops
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 04 April, 2021
Latest News:
Justice: Double the maximum sentence for rape, says...
Belgian study shows that infection risks at events...
First week of shopping by appointment was ‘especially...
NASA helicopter lands on Mars...
Vaccination reserve list starts on Tuesday: How will...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 04 April 2021
    Justice: Double the maximum sentence for rape, says government
    Belgian study shows that infection risks at events can be managed
    First week of shopping by appointment was ‘especially bad’ for shops
    NASA helicopter lands on Mars
    Vaccination reserve list starts on Tuesday: How will it work?
    Vaccinations: Almost two million Covid-19 shots have been administered
    Brussels start-up AppTweak raises 23 million euros
    Women’s rights groups rally against rape in Liège
    Info on three million Belgians included in massive Facebook hack
    Worker’s party launches rent-reduction campaign
    Belgian companies producing F-35 planes to receive 135 million euros in aid funding
    The slow death of April Fools’ Day
    Travelling likely to be allowed again by 19 April
    Five years on: Panama Papers brought in €30 million to Belgium’s tax coffers
    ‘High-risk’ groups in Belgium can now be vaccinated
    Slovakian government signs on as civil party in Chovanec case
    Top restaurants take legal action against the government
    The winners of Covid: Belgians bought more pet food during lockdown
    Covid-19: New infections up by 55%, hospital admissions by almost 20%
    What can (and can’t) you do in Belgium during the Easter break?
    View more
    Share article:

    First week of shopping by appointment was ‘especially bad’ for shops

    Sunday, 04 April 2021
    © Ashim D'Silva for Unsplash

    The first week of the new order of shopping in non-essential shops only by appointment was dramatically bad for shop owners, according to the sector federation for clothes shops, Mode Unie.

    In an effort to stem the growth of cases of Covid-19, the Consultative Committee at its last meeting decided to close all non-essential retail outlets, except by appointment. Customers would be limited in number and could only stay for half an hour, had to wear a mask and must come alone unless in need of support.

    The result, Mode Unie said, was a 58.4% drop in takings, compared to a normal year – a concept that is rapidly fading into the distance. And that comes on top of the news that the promised double compensation for shops would not be coming after all.

    The mood of the clothes shops owners sank through the floor this week,” a spokesperson said.

    The federation hopes the government will reverse its decision, at least in the case of clothes shops, whose products are extremely seasonal, and if not sold in preparation for summer, will have to be unloaded at a discount – in other words, at a loss – when the sales force a clear-out in preparation for fall-winter.

    If that concession does not come to pass, the federation intends to press for compensation at least for independent shop-owners.

    Based on a poll of 372 retailers, the federation described the first week of appointments, from Saturday 27 March to yesterday inclusive, as “extremely bad”. Compared to the first three weeks of March, takings were down 23.5%. And even in those weeks, taking were down 34.9% compared to the same period in a normal year.

    Non-essential shops were closed – even by appointment – in the same period in 2020, during the first lockdown.

    Sale by appointment caused the negative result in March, due to a lack of perspective, few social contacts and permanent closure of the catering industry, to reach 58.4 percent,” said Mode Unie director Isolde Delanghe.

    According to the federation, the negative figures until now can no longer be reversed for the rest of the season.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times