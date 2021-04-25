   
Covid-19: One in three businesses is breaking the rules in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Latest News:
New Covid rule: Cleaner can leave without penalty...
Anti curfew protests held across Germany...
The enemies of European Football...
Covid-19: One in three businesses is breaking the...
Belgium is on the right track, says Vandenbroucke...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 25 April 2021
    New Covid rule: Cleaner can leave without penalty if they feel at risk
    Anti curfew protests held across Germany
    The enemies of European Football
    Covid-19: One in three businesses is breaking the rules in Flanders
    Belgium is on the right track, says Vandenbroucke
    Jazz hands: Flanders introduces master’s in musicals
    Covid-19: All major indicators are now on a downward trend
    Beer in the front, party in the back: Schaerbeek gets a new brewery
    Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests of new safety procedure
    Belgium considers stricter quarantine for people coming from high-risk zones
    Temporary VAT reduction for hospitality sector approved
    Brussels expected to discuss terraces and curfew on Wednesday
    Kayaks, bikes and gardens: Namur unveils 22 new city projects
    Around 900,000 vaccines expected in Belgium next week
    SOS Enfants warns of spike in child abuse cases
    Weather Report: Sunny skies across Belgium
    Brush fire on military domain: lack of man and materiel blamed
    Limiting global warming to 1.5°C remains a distant target
    Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine
    Five French patients transferred to Belgium remain in hospital
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: One in three businesses is breaking the rules in Flanders

    Sunday, 25 April 2021
    Hand hygiene is a common failing. © Melissa Jeanty

    One in three businesses in Flanders is failing to adhere to the safety rules for Covid-19, according to the latest figures released by the region’s economy minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V).

    One inspection took place in the first week of the Easter break, and involved 1,718 business premises. Of the total, 562 were in breach of rules on matters like social distancing at work and hand hygiene.

    As a result, 461 warnings were issued, 76 legal proceedings started, 26 deadlines set for regularisation and one case where the business was closed until the problems could be fixed.

    The matter of teleworking, by contrast, appears to be largely in order. This was one area where it was suspected many businesses were infringing the rule that says teleworking must be employed unless impossible.

    In fact, of the 2,092 businesses inspected on this matter, only 72 were breaking the rules, or 3.4%.

    The inspections were carried out by federal inspection services, accompanies by functionaries from the Flemish social inspections services.

    Minister Crevits insisted on the importance of the measures put in place for safety and hygiene.

    In order to combat the virus, legislation must be complied with,” she said.

    Protocols have nevertheless been drawn up within the sectors and the employers’ organisations also regularly call on members to comply with the rules. However, we see that some effort is still required.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times