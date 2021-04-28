   
Half of top managers gave up all or part of bonus in 2020
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
Latest News:
Half of top managers gave up all or...
High Council for Health: Vegetarian diet is not...
European Parliament formally approves post-Brexit agreement...
Six-fold increase in number of people dismissed from...
From factory to arm: The journey of Pfizer’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 28 April 2021
    Half of top managers gave up all or part of bonus in 2020
    High Council for Health: Vegetarian diet is not for everyone
    European Parliament formally approves post-Brexit agreement
    Six-fold increase in number of people dismissed from work for medical reasons
    From factory to arm: The journey of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Single dose of coronavirus vaccine can halve transmission, study finds
    Slight increase in new coronavirus cases continues
    Brussels schoolteachers organised illegal class trip to Turkey
    The Recap: Buildings, Bans & Boums
    Festival organisers accuse Consultative Committee of ‘deplorable amateurism’
    Flanders organises ‘test congress’ in Antwerp to evaluate visitor counting systems
    Commission president: EU’s recovery after the pandemic the opportunity of the century
    Delhaize becomes Belhaize as part of shop local pledge
    Put your vaccination ahead of your holiday plans, urges Flanders
    Admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event questioned by police
    European Commission wants to vacate half of its buildings by 2030
    KU Leuven withdraws controversial advertising slogan
    Brussels will not impose own curfew after federal abolition, says Vervoort
    Frank Vandenbroucke gets his first jab from AstraZeneca
    Customers were charged twice for their purchases at Carrefour this weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    Half of top managers gave up all or part of bonus in 2020

    Wednesday, 28 April 2021

    AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito took a 69% pay cut. © Belga

    Half of all top executives of companies in Belgium and the Netherlands gave up all or part of their bonus in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, according to research from Vlerick Business School in Brussels.

    Professor Xavier Baeten and researcher Marthe Van Hove of Vlerick looked at 95 stock market quoted companies in Belgium and the Netherlands, and found that 16% of CEOs had received no bonus in 2020, compared to only 1% in 2019.

    In addition, 34% received only a partial bonus, meaning 50% gave up something because of the crisis.

    In many cases, the lack of a bonus was a reflection of the company’s loss of income in the period, with the crisis as a principal cause. In other cases, however, the decision was taken to limit the budget for bonuses, for public relations or other reasons. In some cases it was considered inappropriate to offer lavish bonuses to executives while the rest of the country was suffering.

    Furthermore, in 20% of companies, the CEO not only took less or no bonus, but actually lost part of their basic salary. Among them Carlos Brito of brewer AB InBev, who took a 20% cut in his salary for the period May to December 2020. His sector counterpart, Dolf van den Brink of Heineken, did the same from June, when he was appointed, until December.

    In the case of both men, their companies had suffered a severe blow with the closure of bars in both countries over the course of months. And while supermarket sales were not affected, both companies felt the loss of over-the-counter sales, as well as the loss of rental income from tied properties.

    For Brito, the result was that in 2020 he took home only €1.28 million, a pay-cut of 69% compared to 2019.

    Earlier, a survey carried out by De Tijd financial daily revealed that other bosses who had taken a pay cut included Jan Suykens, CEO of investment group Ackermans & van Haaren (-50%); Jan De Witte of imaging group Barco (-25%); Jean-Pierre Hanin of property group Cofinimmo (-15%) and ING CEO Ralph Hamers (no bonus).

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times