   
Mayday: What’s open and what’s not?
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 01 May, 2021
Latest News:
Mayday: What’s open and what’s not?...
‘Don’t fall into this trap’: De Croo warns...
Flanders scraps requirement to turn up to vote...
Covid-19: More than 800,000 people now fully vaccinated...
Belgium approves auction of two to three gas-fired...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 01 May 2021
    Mayday: What’s open and what’s not?
    ‘Don’t fall into this trap’: De Croo warns people planning to attend ‘Boum 2’ today
    Flanders scraps requirement to turn up to vote in local elections
    Covid-19: More than 800,000 people now fully vaccinated
    Belgium approves auction of two to three gas-fired power plants
    Second vaccine doses can be moved (a little), Flanders announces
    Pfizer and BioNTech seek EU approval for their vaccine for 12-15 year olds
    Apple accused of breaking rules on music streaming apps
    Current Covid-19 hospital patients are younger and overweight
    ‘A kiss outside is just as dangerous as a kiss inside,’ Van Gucht warns
    SNCB plans to double the number of stations with ATMs
    Brussels first citizens’ committee to tackle 5G issue
    Pandemic law: Appeal court grants an extension to avoid fines
    Belgium in Brief: A Get-Out-Of-Covid-Free Card
    No Belgian ‘Covid pass’ before everyone is vaccinated, says Van Ranst
    Brussels’ 10-year feud over the city’s last-remaining wildernesses
    Brussels Nature Run to be held end of May
    From April Fools to police cells: ‘La Boum 2’ still unauthorised
    TUI resumes flights from all airports in Belgium
    Albanian gang boss arrested in Brussels after 17 years on the run
    View more
    Share article:

    Mayday: What’s open and what’s not?

    Saturday, 01 May 2021

    The MAS museum in Antwerp. Not today, folks. © Zinneke/Wikimedia

    Today is 1 May, known as Mayday, and the Day of the Worker. This year the public holiday happens to fall on a Saturday, which means that the changes are not as widespread as they would be on a weekday.

    For example banks, post offices and government offices are closed, as they would be any other Saturday. There will be no delivery of letters, packages or newspapers, and in fact most people are not offering a print version today.

    Aldi, Lidl, Makro, Cora and Colruyt supermarkets remain closed, while some branches of Match, Delhaize and Carrefour are open, often with a Sunday timetable. For more information on a store near you, refer to the links given.

    Shops like Proxy Delhaize and Carrefour Market and Express are in general operated by franchisees, and open and close according to their own choices, in line with local regulations. On the whole, they tend to remain open on public holidays to profit from demand left unsatisfied elsewhere.

    Shopping centres like Woluwe in Brussels and Wijnegem in Antwerp are closed today. However Maasmechelen Village remains open. Major stores like Ikea will also be closed.

    To find a pharmacy (for urgent matters only) consult the list of on-call pharmacies here.

    Hairdressers have just come out of a long lockdown, and Saturday has always been their busiest day, so most are likely to remain open. However appointments are obligatory, so call up anyway.

    Reservations are also required for animal parks like Planckendael, Antwerp Zoo and Pairi Daiza, which will be open. Amusement parks, on the other hand, are closed.

    Museums in general are open, with the exception of the MAS in Antwerp. If in doubt, consult the museum website.

    The Brussels Times