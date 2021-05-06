   
French telecom company fails to remove Orange Belgium from stock exchange
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 May, 2021
Latest News:
French telecom company fails to remove Orange Belgium...
Nederlands, AUB: Brussels communes criticised for Francophone bias...
Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers...
Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ 2h curfew...
Port of Antwerp heads international consortium aiming to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 May 2021
    French telecom company fails to remove Orange Belgium from stock exchange
    Nederlands, AUB: Brussels communes criticised for Francophone bias
    Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ 2h curfew
    Port of Antwerp heads international consortium aiming to make European ports greener
    Brussels curfew starts at 10 PM on Friday, expires at midnight
    EU ‘willing to discuss’ proposal to lift coronavirus vaccine patents
    Government agrees to give employees coronavirus bonus in form of meal cheques
    Boss of mask firm Avrox arrested in France, extradition awaited
    Brussels and Antwerp hospitals collaborate on pediatric surgery network
    Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2
    New study shows importance of second dose of coronavirus vaccine
    Carlos Brito will step down as AB InBev CEO in July
    Cowboy eyes market dominance with new ‘step through’ e-bike
    EU representative in UK gets full diplomatic status after months of dispute
    Limburg court drops €13 million solar panel fraud case
    Total number of coronavirus cases in Belgium exceeds one million
    Government reaches agreement on pay rises for private sector
    The Recap: Waste, Workers & Worms
    Norway to introduce ‘vaccine certificates’ from early June
    View more
    Share article:

    French telecom company fails to remove Orange Belgium from stock exchange

    Thursday, 06 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Orange France has failed to take over its Belgian arm, left stranded at 77% ownership.

    The French telecoms company’s attempt to take Orange Belgium (formerly Mobistar) off the stock market was unsuccessful, with Orange France acquiring 23.94% of the shares, leaving them with just under 77% in total.

    “And that’s where we stop,” Tom Wright, spokesman for Orange, told De Standaard. “We’re turning the page, and now we’re focusing on strategy.”

    The battle over Orange Belgium has been raging for some time.

    In December, Orange France— which was then already the majority shareholder in Orange Belgium with 53%— launched a takeover bid offering €22 per share.

    While it may have seemed reasonable compared to the €16 price at the time, it was quickly labelled “opportunistic” by analysts because it was below the adjusted price of €23.46 at the time of the initial public offering in 1998.

    Existing shareholders, including the British investment fund Polygon (which owns 5.29% of the shares), resisted and demanded a higher price, which Paris was unwilling to offer.

    Both parties engaged investment banks to defend their respective points, and while the bid was eventually extended, it wasn’t raised.

    Orange doesn’t want the ordeal to be considered a flop.

    “We had a tax benefit last year that we wanted to use to increase our stake in Orange Belgium,” Wright said.

    “We did that with this one. One hundred percent would have been nice, but we knew that would be difficult. It was no more than nice to have.”

    Stock market watchers see it differently.

    “This is a flop, full stop,” Tom Simonts, Senior Financial Economist at KBC Bank told De Standaard.

    “If Orange wanted to simply increase its stake, it could have made a partial bid for, say, 20% of the shares. It did not do so. They tried, and failed.”

    What Orange France did succeed in was buying a larger stake in Orange Belgium. With 77% ownership, they are firmly in control of their Brussels arm.

    Simonts wonders whether Paris will put Orange Belgium in a better position to invest heavily in expensive 5G networks in the coming years.

    “They are strategic investors, or at least I hope so,” said Simonts. “They now have a share that, because of the takeover bid, is priced higher than its peers, in a sector where a lot is happening.”

    The Brussels Times