Despite the coronavirus crisis, 861 new companies active in the hospitality industry were created in Flanders during the first quarter of this year, De Zondag reports.

According to the Flemish daily, last year’s decreasing trend has been broken.

“The hospitality sector is traditionally sensitive to bankruptcy, but at the same time it is a sector which is recovering quite fast after a crisis,” Hilde Crevits, Flemish Minister of Economy, said.

The Brussels Times