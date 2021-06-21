New energy supplier enters the Belgian market

A new energy supplier by the name of Energie.be is now active in Belgium.

The start-up is launching its activities in Flanders, with plans to serve Wallonia by the end of the year and Brussels potentially at a later date.

It’s aimed at customers who are confused by the current tangle of electricity and gas markets, and behind it are former employees (and the capital) of Luminus, the number two in the Belgian energy market.

“There are a lot of users who don’t want to spend time on their energy contract, but want a guarantee of low prices,” said co-founder Tom Van Den Bosch.

Energie.be says it wants to create more transparency with one cheap tariff for electricity and another for natural gas.

“It’s not the cheapest tariff on the market, but in the long term we want to be the best offer,” Van Den Bosch said. It’s a variable online tariff for Belgian green electricity.

The new energy supplier did not want to specify the number of customers targeted.

Its founders are Tom Van Den Bosch and Bart Feyen, both formerly associated with Luminus, which is also a majority shareholder in Energie.be. Luminus said the company developed “within our incubator.”

“But we are pursuing an independent path,” said Van Den Bosch.

Energie.be will start supplying electricity and natural gas to private individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Flanders this week.

The major electricity producers in Belgium at present are Engie Electrabel, EDF Luminus and EON. No natural gas is generated in Belgium. All natural gas is imported from abroad.

The Brussels Times