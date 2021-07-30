   
Summer sales: ‘Better than expected’ says poll
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 July, 2021
Latest News:
Summer sales: ‘Better than expected’ says poll...
Horses to Heizel: Brussels’ trams through the ages...
The Recap: Squirrel Crossings, Colour Codes & K2...
From work to play: Where does Belgium stand...
Belgium takes part in European purchase of anti-coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 July 2021
    Summer sales: ‘Better than expected’ says poll
    Horses to Heizel: Brussels’ trams through the ages
    The Recap: Squirrel Crossings, Colour Codes & K2
    From work to play: Where does Belgium stand on mandatory vaccination?
    Belgium takes part in European purchase of anti-coronavirus drug
    ‘Not a travel agency’: test centres see aggression rise due to many travel tests
    European Robotic Arm launched into space reaches the ISS
    Uccle to install three bridges for safer squirrel crossings
    Half of France turns red, Italy almost fully orange on European travel map
    Dutch-language summer camp gives Brussels children a leg up during the holidays
    First Belgian (35) reaches top of K2 mountain without supplementary oxygen
    ‘Neutral zone’ now also closed for hunger strikers
    Brussels 20km goes virtual, allowing people to run marathon anywhere
    Vaccination campaign in Flanders grinds to a halt
    No increased risk of blood clots after second AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: Is Tourism Back?
    Dutch anti-vaxxer sues Marc Van Ranst for slander and defamation
    Floods put a damper on flax cultivation, just as the sector was taking off
    Body of one of last two people missing following floods in Belgium has been found
    Criminal investigation into flood response in Liège
    View more
    Share article:

    Summer sales: ‘Better than expected’ says poll

    Friday, 30 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Artem Beliaikin via Unsplash

    Despite many independent shop owners making less than in a normal year, more than half said the sales period just ending turned out better than expected.

    The poll was carried out by industry representatives Mode Unie and Unizo, which represents the self-employed. The sales period will end officially on Saturday.

    Last year the summer sales were postponed for a month to allow shops more time to sell off stock at normal prices. But the plan backfired when, during July, the Covid-19 figures began to rise, and new rules discouraged many people from visiting the sales.

    This year the period was returned to July, and although the results cannot be compared to a normal year, shop owners in general consider the outcome to have been better than expected.

    The informal poll talked to 154 independent owners – so none of the major chains – with 51.3% reporting they had sold less than in 2019. But 24.7% sold the same as the last normal year, and 23.5% said they even sold more.

    “We expected to end up with an average sale of -12% compared to 2019, but we have ended up at -6.7%,” said Isolde Delanghe of Mode Unie.

    That is certainly not positive, although it is normal with the bad weather and the fact that, for example, parties have not yet fully started again.”

    One of the changes that helped limit the damage this year was the use of social media, with about 75% of shops saying they used social media platforms to engage with customers. In seven out of ten cases, that brought a benefit of 10% more sales.

    Now, with the sales almost over, most owners are now looking forward with more confidence, the poll reports. Almost six in ten are hoping for similar or better sales figures in the latter part of the year compared to 2019.

    “We have had three very bad seasons, each time with a turnover of -30%, but we are seeing a turnaround,” said Delanghe. “It will still be less than in a normal winter season, but we are hopeful.”