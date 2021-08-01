   
Tesla to open network of superchargers to non-Tesla drivers
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 August, 2021
Latest News:
Better weather in August? Don’t get your hopes...
Researchers confirm Einstein theory...
European Super League: UEFA told to roll back...
Tesla to open network of superchargers to non-Tesla...
Business leaders critical of new corona bonus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 August 2021
    Better weather in August? Don’t get your hopes up
    Researchers confirm Einstein theory
    European Super League: UEFA told to roll back punitive action against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid
    Tesla to open network of superchargers to non-Tesla drivers
    Business leaders critical of new corona bonus
    France hopes for 50 million tourists this summer
    Record amount of rain in Belgium for a July month
    Germany makes testing mandatory for unvaccinated tourists travelling by train or car
    Brussels iconic Taverne Greenwich seeks new tenant-manager
    Climate change: 14,000 scientists warn of ‘untold misery’
    Here’s what’s new in Belgium from Sunday 1 August
    Expert: Lockdown puppies now suffering separation anxiety
    UN Committee condemns use of force by Belgium’s police
    Dutch police uncover largest crystal meth factory ever
    Belgian Floods: ‘Will take up to two years to relocate everyone’
    Record number of COVID infections in Tokyo
    Belgian law prevents companies from knowing employees’ vaccination status
    ‘The war has changed’: US warns of threat of Delta variant
    Belgian state security issues spy-risk warning against Chinese smartphones
    A Discriminatory Summer?
    View more
    Share article:

    Tesla to open network of superchargers to non-Tesla drivers

    Sunday, 01 August 2021

    Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, gave further details during the earnings call earlier in the week, on how non-Tesla drivers eventually will be able to use the company’s network of fast-chargers.

    The world’s most valuable automaker which reported a net income of $1,14 billion for the second quarter of 2021, wants the charging sessions to be as quick as possible so that the charging stations will be available for more vehicles.

    New users will have to register via the Tesla website and the subscription will be paid for by credit card. Charging rates will be variable depending on how busy it is.

    The price of a charge will depend on three parameters; The amount of people at the charging station (the more people, the more expensive), the speed of the charge (the slower the car charges, the longer the station is occupied, the more expensive), and finally the price will also be more expensive at peak times.

    The model fits in with the rationing strategy, which aims to encourage electrical vehicle drivers to limit their charging time, for example by only half-charging the battery and completing the rest of the charge at home or at their destination.

    Opening up the Tesla charging stations is interesting for electrical vehicle drivers in general, but Tesla owners are less enthusiastic New Mobility reports, as the availability and quick access to the charging infrastructure was a factor for buying a Tesla.

    It is not yet clear whether Tesla drivers will have priority in the charging stations. For Tesla itself, it is undoubtedly an opportunity to finally make the (large) investments in its own charging network more profitable.

    The Brussels Times