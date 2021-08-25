   
Energy prices ‘could go up by €130 a year’ for some customers
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021
Latest News:
Energy prices ‘could go up by €130 a...
EU asks US to secure Kabul airport ‘as...
Traffic institute calls for safer crossings after fatal...
Make vaccination mandatory for teachers, waiters and hairdressers,...
Increase in new coronavirus infections slowing down...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 August 2021
    Energy prices ‘could go up by €130 a year’ for some customers
    EU asks US to secure Kabul airport ‘as long as necessary’
    Traffic institute calls for safer crossings after fatal accident
    Make vaccination mandatory for teachers, waiters and hairdressers, say experts
    Increase in new coronavirus infections slowing down
    The Recap: Brussels Battles Covid Returning From Holiday
    Research: Octopus brains grow in a similar way to humans’
    CovidSafeBE app launches new, easier and more secure update
    Rooftop greenhouse restaurant to open in Brussels centre
    Tokyo Paralympic Games are declared open by Emperor Naruhito
    Wolf attacks in Wallonia: 30 sheep in one month
    Belgian scientist studies climate change aboard floating laboratory
    Brussels could decide on Covid Safe Tickets in nightlife in September
    Delhaize joins Colruyt in pledging to support better living conditions for chickens
    ‘Tip of the iceberg’: half of Brussels infections due to returning travellers
    Brussels aims for 65% vaccination rate by end of October
    Belgium in Brief: Can I Have My Ball Back?
    Entering neighbour’s garden to get ball or pet back allowed from September
    800 steps, then he stopped: Likely Conings died shortly after disappearance
    Uccle impounds 30 illegally parked e-scooters
    View more
    Share article:

    Energy prices ‘could go up by €130 a year’ for some customers

    Wednesday, 25 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Photo by Mykola Makhlai on Unsplash

    Energy prices could go up by as much as €130 in the coming year for customers with a variable contract, the federal regulator CREG has warned.

    A variable contract is one where the cost of electricity and gas is adjusted either every month or every quarter, depending on the contract, in keeping with the price movements on the world market.

    About 40% of Belgian households have a variable contract.

    The comparison was made by CREG on the basis of prices in the summer of 2019, before the pandemic hit. The two years since then are considered not to be representative, because of the closure of many businesses, families staying at home more in the daytime, disruption on international markets and so on.

    However a comparison between August 2019 and 2020 – one normal August and one very abnormal – showed an increase of €84 for gas and €49.

    Comparing prices in 2020, when world prices were low, with this year, shows an increase of €111 for gas and €70 for electricity.

    If the trend continues, CREG warns, future price increases could be even more steep.

    For the time being, the regulator says, customers with a fixed contract – a fixed amout every month, with a final reckoning at the end of a year – are unlikely to feel the effect of rising prices. Customers with a fixed contract are advised not to change, CREG said.

    However those with a fixed contract that is about to expire should take care, the organisation said. The CREG website has a calculator which can present the best options depending on energy use in each household.