Lidl recalls Kania instant soup due to undeclared allergens

The grocery chain Lidl is recalling Kania brand instant soup in agreement with Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC).

The instant soup is being recalled because its label fails to mention that it contains certain allergens, according to Belga News Agency.

The soups affected are the chicken and tomato flavours that were packed and sold from 20/07/2021 to 21/09/2021.

Allergies not disclosed in the label are soya in the chicken flavour and celery in both the chicken and tomato flavours.

FASFC warns that people allergic to either of these should not consume these products and can instead return them to stores for a refund.

A receipt will not be required.

For more information, consumers are directed to contact Lidl customer service via phone at 0800-73520.

The Brussels Times