   
Senior management is all-male in half of all Belgian businesses
Saturday, 02 October, 2021
    Senior management is all-male in half of all Belgian businesses

    Saturday, 02 October 2021

    Photo by Brusk Dede on Unsplash

    Diversity is finding it difficult to make its way into the uppermost echelons of Belgium’s business sector, according to a study on the composition of the top management in companies quoted on the stock exchange, published on Saturday by l’Écho newspaper.

    The study found that half of the senior management teams of these companies, the people in charge of the day-to-day management who report to the board of directors, are all-male.

    While more women can be found today in the boards of directors of businesses quoted on the stock exchange, thanks to a law requiring a minimum of one-third of their members to be women, this is not the case in senior management, with women making up just 14% of managers and 3% of CEOs.

    L’Écho’s figures also show that boards of directors are mostly white (95%) and grey: two out of every three directors are over 50 years old.

    The Brussels Times