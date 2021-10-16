Belgium’s investment funds total 260 billion euros in assets

Belgium’s funds industry grew by 5.3% (13 billion euros) in the second quarter of this year, bringing investment funds available to the public to 259.6 billion euros by the end of June 2021, according to the Belgian Asset Managers Association, BEAMA.

Some 60% of the growth came from net subscriptions, while 40% came from increases in the value of underlying assets.

Over the first half of 2021, the funds industry grew by 27.9 billion euros, Belga News Agency reports.

This sector includes retail funds as well as pension and retirement savings funds.