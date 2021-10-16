   
Belgium’s investment funds total 260 billion euros in assets
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 16 October, 2021
Latest News:
Anti-vaxxers demonstrate against Covid Safe Ticket in Brussels...
Belgium’s investment funds total 260 billion euros in...
Brussels to Luxembourg by train in two hours...
Daily Covid infections up by almost 30% in...
Over 80,000 companies in Belgium non-compliant with anti-money...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    600 extras wanted for film about Belgian ‘Porn King’ and notorious Antwerp nightclub
    2
    Daily Covid infections up by almost 30% in Belgium
    3
    Mayor wants to close two Brussels bars where alleged sexual assaults took place
    4
    ‘Untenable’: Mayor says situation at Brussels North station is out of control
    5
    Hospital food is making you sick, Belgian study shows
    Share article:

    Belgium’s investment funds total 260 billion euros in assets

    Saturday, 16 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s funds industry grew by 5.3% (13 billion euros) in the second quarter of this year, bringing investment funds available to the public to 259.6 billion euros by the end of June 2021, according to the Belgian Asset Managers Association, BEAMA.

    Some 60% of the growth came from net subscriptions, while 40% came from increases in the value of underlying assets.

    Over the first half of 2021, the funds industry grew by 27.9 billion euros, Belga News Agency reports.

    This sector includes retail funds as well as pension and retirement savings funds.

    Latest news

     Anti-vaxxers demonstrate against Covid Safe Ticket in Brussels
    Hundreds of supporters of the anti-vaxx movement gathered on Saturday outside the headquarters of the Pfizer pharmaceutical company to protest ...
    Brussels to Luxembourg by train in two hours soon possible
    The fastest train ride between Brussels and Luxembourg currently takes almost three hours, but that could be slashed to about two hours thanks to the ...
    Daily Covid infections up by almost 30% in Belgium
    Between 6 and 12 October, an average of 2,438 people were infected with the Covid-19 virus every day, according to figures from the Sciensano public ...
    Over 80,000 companies in Belgium non-compliant with anti-money laundering meassures
    Over 80,000 companies and non-profits in Belgium are still not compliant with the Ultimate Business Owner (UBO) register, which is required of them ...
    Increase in tax exemption for donations in Belgium fails to meet expectations
    The increase from 45% to 60% in the tax exemption for donations, decided by the former federal government in June 2020, has cost Belgium more than ...
    Sex workers in Belgium to get more social rights protection
    The social rights of sex workers will soon be better protected in Belgium, Belga News Agency reports. The Council of Ministers has approved a draft ...
    Belgian firms sent almost 266 billion euros to tax havens last year
    Hundreds of Belgian firms sent close to 266 billion euros to tax havens last year, De Tijd reported on Saturday. Any Belgian individual or firm ...
    Belgian investigator wins prestigious US prize
    Olivier Hardy, an investigator with the federal police’s anti-terrorist unit in Brussels, DR3, received on Friday a "Top Cop" prize in Washington for ...
    Pegasus Project: European Parliament awards journalism prize to investigation of use of spyware
    The Daphne Caruana Prize for Journalism was awarded on Thursday to the journalists from the Pegasus Project coordinated by the Forbidden Stories ...
    Belgians can now test their knowledge of driving rules and win prizes
    The Walloon Road Safety Agency (AWSR) launched on Friday a quiz to allow the general public to test their knowledge of the highway code. Last year, ...
    600 extras wanted for film about Belgian ‘Porn King’ and notorious Antwerp nightclub
    A Belgian movie telling the story of a notorious Antwerp nightclub with connections to a Belgian 'Porn King' is looking for 600 extras at the end of ...
    Namur Marathon relaunches after two years on hold
    The next edition of the Namur Marathon will take place on April 24, 2022, its organisers announced on Friday, as they also opened registrations. ...