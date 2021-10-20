Brussels Airport becomes shareholder in SkeyDrone...

The Brussels Airport company has signed an agreement to become a 50 percent shareholder in SkeyDrone, a subsidiary of skeyes, the Belgian Air Navigation Services Provider (ANSP), according to a press release.

SkeyDrone describes itself as offering a range of services that enable safe and efficient drone operations, and Brussels Airport says that it intends to play an active role in the drone technology developments and provision of drone services to various industries in Belgium and abroad.

“Brussels Airport’s investment in SkeyDrone is strategic and goes beyond investing in drone know-how and technology,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company.

“It is an investment in co-creating the future of unmanned air traffic together with 2 key players in this field, skeyes and SkeyDrone. With SkeyDrone, we can fully explore, develop and commercialise drone management systems and drone services that can be used on a daily basis by clients in various industries.”

The agreement signed on Tuesday would see Brussels Airport owning 50 percent, less one share, with skeyes holding the remaining.

Brussels Airport Company will also sign a shareholders’ agreement to organise the governance and the strategic development of SkeyDrone in the future.

They’ve already worked closely with skeyes and SkeyDrone on various drone projects in the last few years, in fields like intrusion detection, aerodrome safety and operational efficiency.

“Drones are becoming omnipresent in the airspace. It is our task to let them take their place safely among the existing air traffic,” said Johan Decuyper, CEO of skeyes.

“As users of the airspace, airports know better than anyone the challenges this brings. skeyes and SkeyDrone therefore attach great importance to Brussels Airport Company’s insights into developments concerning drones and the needs of airports to deal with this new reality.”

The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities and is expected to be completed early 2022.