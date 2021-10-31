   
Prime Minister to study implications before deciding on CST requirement in workplaces
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 31 October, 2021
Latest News:
Young man dies in student hazing in Namur...
Prime Minister to study implications before deciding on...
Widespread police checks of Covid Safe Ticket ‘unrealistic’...
Pope Francis calls for immediate action on climate...
Centre for climate excellence planned for Brussels in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Young man dies in student hazing in Namur
    2
    Widespread police checks of Covid Safe Ticket ‘unrealistic’
    3
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    4
    Dutch authorities investigate QR-code for ‘Adolf Hitler’
    5
    Mandatory from Monday: the new rules for Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    Share article:

    Prime Minister to study implications before deciding on CST requirement in workplaces

    Sunday, 31 October 2021

    © Belga

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says he wishes to study the implications of introducing a health pass in workplaces before taking a stand on the issue.

    “I wish first to examine what the implications would be in terms of the labour law,” the head of the Belgian Government said on the VRT’s Sunday programme, ‘De Zevende Dag. “There are balances in labour relations. The consequences could be far-reaching, I’d like to study them first.”

    The Federation of Technological Companies, Agoria, last week came out in favour of the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in the workplace. On the other hand, the FGTB trade union federation reiterated its opposition to the measure, stressing that the social partners had a joint position on the matter.

    Asked to weigh in on the issue on the RTL-TVi’s Sunday programme, ‘C’est pas tous les jours Dimanche,’ Ecolo’s joint president, Jean-Marc Nollet, came out against making the CST mandatory in the workplace. “Belgium has labour laws,” he said. “The fact that your employer cannot have access to your medical file seems very important to me and it needs to be respected.”

    For his part, Prime Minister De Croo defended the extension of the CST requirement to the hospitality industry and fitness clubs, even though Flemish liberals until recently were against widening the application of the health pass.

    “When the facts change, I change my mind,” the Prime Minister stressed. “I’ll do everything to protect the population in the best way possible. I prefer to be careful now rather than create panic in a month’s time.”

    Latest news

    Young man dies in student hazing in Namur
    A young man has died during a student hazing – the initiation ceremonies that often involve being put in painful positions or consuming excessive ...
    Widespread police checks of Covid Safe Ticket ‘unrealistic’
    A day before the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) becomes mandatory in all hospitality businesses and fitness centres throughout the country, Belgium’s ...
    Pope Francis calls for immediate action on climate change
    It’s time to act together against climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and poverty, Pope Francis urged in a text published on Sunday by the Corriere ...
    Centre for climate excellence planned for Brussels in 2022
    A centre for climate excellence is to be opened next year in Brussels, the Secretary of State for Recovery and Scientific Policy, Thomas Dermine, ...
    ‘Warning to humanity’: dying corals sign of climate disaster to come
    In the coming days, leaders from across the world will meet in Glasgow to agree on a coordinated action plan to tackle climate change. On the other ...
    Protesters against Sudan’s military coup gather outside European Parliament
    Some 300 people, according to an estimate by Brussels police, protested on Saturday afternoon outside the European Parliament against the military ...
    Wolf cubs raised by humans can develop same connection as puppies
    A new study into animal domestication found that wolf cubs raised by humans can develop a similar attachment to their carers as puppies. The findings ...
    Government approves ‘cheque’ to help vulnerable households cope with soaring energy bills
    The federal government has approved a draft bill for an 80 euro ‘energy cheque’ to help alleviate the burden poorer households face this winter in ...
    Steel: EU, US reach agreement on import duties
    The European Union and the United States have reached agreement on a resolution of their dispute over import duties imposed in 2018 on European steel ...
    World’s biggest choral contest opens in Gent
    The biggest competition in the world for choral singing opened in Gent on Saturday, in the presence of the Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon. For ...
    China slams US investigation into the origins of Covid-19 as “political and false”
    The Chinese government lashed out on Sunday against a report by U.S. intelligence services on the origins of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) ...
    Lowest polluters do the most greenwashing
    Real estate services – agencies, building-management companies and the like - have the widest gaps between words and actions on climate in Belgium, ...