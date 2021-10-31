Prime Minister to study implications before deciding on CST requirement in workplaces

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says he wishes to study the implications of introducing a health pass in workplaces before taking a stand on the issue.

“I wish first to examine what the implications would be in terms of the labour law,” the head of the Belgian Government said on the VRT’s Sunday programme, ‘De Zevende Dag. “There are balances in labour relations. The consequences could be far-reaching, I’d like to study them first.”

The Federation of Technological Companies, Agoria, last week came out in favour of the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in the workplace. On the other hand, the FGTB trade union federation reiterated its opposition to the measure, stressing that the social partners had a joint position on the matter.

Asked to weigh in on the issue on the RTL-TVi’s Sunday programme, ‘C’est pas tous les jours Dimanche,’ Ecolo’s joint president, Jean-Marc Nollet, came out against making the CST mandatory in the workplace. “Belgium has labour laws,” he said. “The fact that your employer cannot have access to your medical file seems very important to me and it needs to be respected.”

For his part, Prime Minister De Croo defended the extension of the CST requirement to the hospitality industry and fitness clubs, even though Flemish liberals until recently were against widening the application of the health pass.

“When the facts change, I change my mind,” the Prime Minister stressed. “I’ll do everything to protect the population in the best way possible. I prefer to be careful now rather than create panic in a month’s time.”