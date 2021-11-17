   
Flemish company forced to repay half a million euros for solar panel fraud
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
Latest News:
‘Jackpotting’ attempt sees 62 ATMs closed in Belgium...
Flanders will no longer oppose obligation to telework...
Anti-vax Belgian local councillor resigns over CST...
Nike claims to recycle shoes at Belgium factory,...
EU might consider sanctions against possible break-away entity...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Vaccine should be made mandatory ‘for everyone, or no one’ in Belgium
    2
    What’s on the agenda of Belgium’s Consultative Committee today?
    3
    Four days of telework but open nightclubs: Federal Government proposes new measures
    4
    Twenty Belgian beers win prizes at European Beer Star Awards
    5
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    Share article:

    Flemish company forced to repay half a million euros for solar panel fraud

    Wednesday, 17 November 2021

    © Pixabay

    A company from Sint-Niklaas in East Flanders has been ordered to repay more than half a million euros for fraud involving green energy certificates, according to the office of Flemish Energy Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA).

    According to Demir, the company committed fraud in 2019 by lying about the dates they commissioned solar panel installations “in order to qualify for higher green certificates,” Nieuwsblad reports.

    The company was attempting to maximise their subsidy by saying the solar panels were installed prior to the date of a planned decrease.

    The fraud was discovered by distribution network manager Fluvius, which was explicitly commissioned by Demir to track down energy fraud.

    They were able to use aerial photos, among other methods, to confirm that the solar panels were not installed when claimed.

    Demir said that hunting down such fraud is critically important.

    “Public money is involved,” Demir said. “Every euro that we can recover will go back to electricity consumers through a reduction in network tariffs.”

    Latest news

    ‘Jackpotting’ attempt sees 62 ATMs closed in Belgium
    The Belgian bank Argenta will close 62 ATMs in Belgium after an attempted 'jackpotting' of a machine in the Antwerp area. Jackpotting, a method ...
    Flanders will no longer oppose obligation to telework
    The Flemish Government agreed that it will not oppose the introduction of compulsory teleworking for three or four days a week at the Consultative ...
    Anti-vax Belgian local councillor resigns over CST
    A local councillor for Ittre in Wallonia has resigned from the Ecolo party over the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), saying it promotes ...
    Nike claims to recycle shoes at Belgium factory, investigation reveals they are destroyed
    Almost 15 years ago, Nike's German division promised to collect worn shoes and recycle them in an Antwerp factory as part of an eco-friendly project. ...
    EU might consider sanctions against possible break-away entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina
    The European Foreign Affairs council on Monday discussed the recent constitutional crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina and did not exclude the ...
    If infections slow down now, Belgium could remain below 650 ICU beds
    If the rise in the infection figures can be slowed down with the right measures today, the peak of the number of occupied beds in hospitals' ...
    Belgium in Brief: Ignoring The GEMS?
    The time has come to ask ourselves what we know ahead of Belgium's Consultative Committee meeting. The answer? About as much as we usually do, so ...
    Vaccine should be made mandatory ‘for everyone, or no one’ in Belgium
    Ahead of the Consultative Committee on Wednesday afternoon, the president of the Francophone socialist PS party Paul Magnette said that it should not ...
    Brussels daycare shortage leaves Dutch-speakers in the lurch
    The shortage of affordable Dutch-speaking childcare in Brussels remains very large, with the majority of the Belgian capital’s childcare centres ...
    Mandatory vaccination will be on the table today, says Di Rupo
    The issue of mandatory vaccination will be put on the table during today's Consultative Committee meeting, Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo ...
    More than 550 Covid-19 patients in intensive care
    The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care in Belgium is increasing after rising above the alert threshold of 500, while the ...
    Booster dose rollout slow in Belgium, Flanders lagging behind
    Overall, the rollout of booster doses of coronavirus vaccines in Belgium is slow, as the region that performed best during the first campaign is now ...