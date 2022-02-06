Colruyt makes large investment in meal delivery service

© Belga

The Colruyt Group announced on Friday that it has acquired a 41.36% stake in Smartmat, which specialises in home deliveries, Belga News Agency reports.

Alongside its investment arm Korys, Colruyt is now a major shareholder in the home-delivery company Smartmat, which puts together and delivers meal packages under the Foodbag and 15gram brands. They recently launched Rayon – an online supermarket that offers home delivery throughout Belgium. The Colruyt Group’s investment is between 26 and 28 million euros.

“With the investment in meal delivery and the development of the new Rayon online supermarket concept, the Colruyt Group wishes to extend its customer-oriented supply to the online food market in Belgium,” the group said in a press release.

Colruyt does not expect the new investment to have a significant effect on its results for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 fiscal years.