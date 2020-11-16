   
Austrian privacy activist brings complaints against Apple
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 November, 2020
Latest News:
Austrian privacy activist brings complaints against Apple...
European Commission prepares to sign fifth coronavirus vaccine...
Covid-19 autopsies reveal two Belgian patients did not...
Wallonia launches public consultation for post-Covid recovery plan...
Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 November 2020
    Austrian privacy activist brings complaints against Apple
    European Commission prepares to sign fifth coronavirus vaccine contract
    Covid-19 autopsies reveal two Belgian patients did not die from virus
    Wallonia launches public consultation for post-Covid recovery plan
    Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic people
    Brexit negotiations between EU and UK continue in Brussels
    Brussels will set up giant Christmas tree on Thursday
    Latest Covid-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, creator says
    Coronavirus vaccine will ‘not replace’ other tools, WHO warns
    How a second wave coronavirus patient differs from the first
    Snow could fall in Belgium this weekend
    Belgium in Brief: 5 Reasons It Got So Bad In Belgium
    Police called to join coronavirus ‘fine strike’ after brawl fuels discontent
    Coronavirus hospitalisations continue to decrease in Belgium
    1 in 6 Belgians do not want a vaccine
    Germany mulls increasing Covid measures ahead of ‘difficult winter’
    Covid-19 boosted contactless payments in Belgium, survey shows
    ‘Small beehive’: why the coronavirus hit Belgium so hard, twice
    Boris Johnson goes into quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    Amnesty: Human rights were ignored in Belgium’s care homes
    View more
    Share article:

    Austrian privacy activist brings complaints against Apple

    Monday, 16 November 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist, is taking Apple to court for violating European privacy rules.

    Apple keeps users’ data without their permission, according to Schrems, who filed complaints in Germany and Spain.

    Schrems and his non-profit organisation NOYB’s complaints are about IDFA (Apple’s Identifier for Advertisers), which “allows Apple and all apps on the phone to track a user and combine information about online and mobile behaviour,” NOYB explained in a press release.

    “Apple’s operating system creates the IDFA without user’s knowledge or consent,” they said. “After its creation, Apple and third parties (…) can access the IDFA to track users’ behaviour, elaborate consumption preferences and provide personalised advertising.”

    “Such tracking is strictly regulated by the EU ‘Cookie Law’,” NOYB wrote, “and requires the users’ informed and unambiguous consent.”

    Related News

     

    “With our complaints we want to enforce a simple principle: trackers are illegal, unless a user freely consents,” said privacy lawyer Stefano Rossetti.

    Schrems successfully sued Facebook for the second time, with the court ruling in favour of the so-called Privacy Shield, last July, prohibiting Facebook from sending data of European users to the United States.

    He has also sued a series of other websites for sending data from the EU to the US, including the Belgian companies Neckermann (a travel agency), Bpost (the national postal service), Logic-Immo (a real estate website) and Flair (a women’s magazine).

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times